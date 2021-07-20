Verizon Fios TV to Launch Apple TV and Fire TV Apps to Help Avoid Set-Top Box Fees

Starting this week, Verizon is launching their Fios TV app, which currently is only available on mobile and tablet devices, to Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. On July 22nd, you will be able to downloads the streaming player apps and use them as additional set-top boxes in your home, at no extra charge.

This comes as Verizon launches new new Mix & Match on Fios plans, which includes Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Fios TV One box with voice remote included at no additional charge. When you add a Fios TV One box to your home, you will then be able to use the Fios TV app on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD or Amazon Fire TV.

This is similar to Comcast’s Xfinity Stream App, which is available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and allows you expand there reach of your cable package to additional rooms of the home.

These moves come as Live TV Streaming Services offer multiple streams (usually three) on as many of your devices in your home as you want. This puts cable packages at a disadvantage that historically have charged $5-15/mo. per additional set-top box in your home.

Fios TV Mix & Match starts at $56, which allows you to pick five of your favorite channels on top of a base plan. You can upgrade to their More Fios TV for $76 (325 channels) and The Most Fios TV (486 channels) — which includes Showtime, STARZ, and Epix.

For a limited time, new customers who sign-up for Fios Gigabit Connection get a Samsung Chromebook 4 at no additional cost.