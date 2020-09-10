NFL RedZone is Available OTT from NFL App, But Verizon Subs Won’t Get a Discount This Season

Through the 2017 NFL Season, Verizon subscribers used to be able to get NFL RedZone for just $2 a month as part of their wireless plan. In 2018, they discontinued the deal when the NFL introduced their own NFL RedZone mobile streaming plan — which allowed customers to stream NFL RedZone on their mobile device for $4.99 a month.

Last year, NFL raised the price of the service to $34.99 a season, but Verizon subscribers got a $25 discount on the plan, meaning they could stream NFL RedZone on their mobile device for as little as $10 per season. Unfortunately, while NFL RedZone in the NFL App returns for the same price, Verizon subscribers won’t get a discount during the 2020 season.

At $34.99 a season, buying directly from the NFL App is the cheapest way to get NFL RedZone, but it does come with limitations. You won’t be able to AirPlay, Cast, or watch on a streaming player like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. In order to watch NFL RedZone on your TV without cable, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service.

Your least expensive option is upstart Vidgo ($50) which includes it as part of their Plus plan. They don’t have CBS, so if you want a more complete service, you can it from fuboTV ($60) as part of their Sports Plus plan for $11 a month, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. YouTube TV ($65) recently added it to their service for $11 a month, but your all-in cost will be $5 more than fuboTV.