Verizon to Reportedly Stop Including Disney+ in Plans This Week; Will Offer Discounted Disney Bundle Instead

The cost of everything feels like it’s going up. Whether that’s just the normal cycle of consumer products or inflation, there’s no getting around the fact that everything from cell phones to streaming services is more expensive now than they have ever been. That’s why bundles are so popular be they the in-house variety like the Disney Bundle that brings Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu together for a discounted rate, or the type that includes a streaming service subscription as an incentive to purchase a new cell phone.

Unfortunately, if you have been streaming Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars for free thanks to the latter bundle type, you might be losing access to the flagship Disney streamer this week according to a story from The Mobile Report. The website — which covers cell phone companies — reports that this week, Verizon will unveil new unlimited plans to replace their current offerings. While an announcement is expected on Monday, May 15, the plans are reportedly set to switch on Thursday, May 18.

While the most noticeable change for Verizon customers will be in the fact that the mobile provider will offer increasing discounts with each additional line of service, from a streaming perspective, the biggest change is that the plans that come bundled with additional perks are being discontinued. Disney+ currently is available for free to Verizon customers, but beginning this week, the Disney Bundle will be available as a discounted add-on.

According to promotional images sent to The Mobile Report, Verizon customers can add the Disney Bundle for $10 per month, but there is something curious about the offer. The one interesting note is that the image purportedly from Verizon indicates that the bundle add-on includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ and is a $4.99 savings. However, the Disney Bundle Trio — which comes with all three services at the ad-supported level — is only $12.99, just $2.99 more than Verizon’s discounted add-on price. Of course, the full price of signing up for all three streamers on their own would be $24.97.

Other discounted add-ons available to Verizon customers will include Walmart+ — which comes with free access to Paramount+ and ad-free Pluto TV streaming — Apple One, Apple Music, and more.

Assuming these changes are announced on Monday and go live on Thursday, these will not be the only changes that Verizon is bringing to streaming. Last year, the mobile provider launched its subscription aggregator service +play which allows customers to bundle many of their subscriptions into a single monthly bill. Streaming services available on the platform include Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Hallmark Movies Now, and more. The service also provides discounts on certain streamers as well.

While it might be disappointing for Verizon customers to lose their free access to Disney+, if this report is proven correct this week, the cell phone company is at least providing other options for those consumers to save on their streaming services.