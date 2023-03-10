Verizon’s Free Disney Bundle Is Set to Expire This Month; How to Stay Connected to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
Sometimes in the world of streaming services — especially in the age of ad-supported options — just getting people onto a service can be a major end goal in itself, as evidenced by the fact that Netflix has renewed its deal with Verizon to provide one year free to customers who use the mobile carrier’s +play streaming aggregator to sign up for another service.
However, the same cannot be said for Disney, as the media giant’s arrangement with Verizon is currently set to expire at the end of the month. As of now, all customers of the mobile phone carrier have been able to receive free access to the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, for as long as they had a Verizon subscription. However, according to the company's FAQ page, customers only have until March 31 to sign up and take advantage of the offer.
Since the offer was initiated before Disney+ introduced its ad-supported plan, it includes ad-free Disney+, ad-supported Hulu, and ESPN+, which only has one, ad-supported subscription tier.
There is obviously still time for Disney and Verizon to extend their agreement, but in case the two sides don’t come to some sort of understanding, there are a number of different ways that you can still get the Disney content that you have grown to enjoy via Verizon, in fact, in addition to other companies using the bundle as an enticement to sign up, there are four different versions of the Disney Bundle currently available from the House of Mouse itself.
Duo Basic: Disney+ and Hulu Ad-Supported
Price: $9.99 per Month (normally $14.98)
The most basic bundle that Disney is currently offering focuses just on the entertainment properties under Mickey’s corporate umbrella. Both Disney+ and Hulu have ad-supported and ad-free tiers, this option provides access to the cheaper, ad plans for an incredibly reasonable price. Normally, the two services would cost just shy of $15 monthly, so customers who opt for this plan will get all of Disney’s streaming entertainment programming for 33% off their monthly bills.
Trio Basic: Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu Ad-Supported
Price: $12.99 per Month (normally $24.97)
This plan is similar to the previous one, except that it includes access to the live sports and on-demand content from ESPN+. Because of the linear nature of so much of ESPN+’s programming, there is no ad-free version of this sports-specific streamer. So, this is the cheapest option to get access to all three of Disney’s streaming services.
At $12.99 per month, that makes this Disney Bundle one of the most cost-effective deals in streaming. At nearly $12 off, this package is a 48% discount from the price of the three services purchased individually.
Trio Premium: Disney+, Hulu Ad-Free; ESPN+ Ad-Supported
Price: $19.99 per Month (normally $35.97)
The final option in the traditional Disney Bundle smörgåsbord takes what was built in the previous iteration and removes the ads from the Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions. Again, since there is no ad-free ESPN+ option, there is only an improvement on two of the three included services, so the percentage discount is not as high as on the Trio Basic deal, but it’s still pretty impressive.
At less than $20, the Trio Premium bundle is nearly $16 off what the streamers would be on their own. Considering that Netflix’s premium package is the same price as this bundle, and the savings are enough to also pay for an HBO Max subscription as well, that’s not a bad deal.
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, ESPN+
Price $69.99 or $82.99 per Month
The last quiver in the Disney Bundle arsenal folds in the Hulu + Live TV version of the company’s general entertainment offerings. So, consumers who sign up for this package can get all of the live TV streaming benefits from Hulu, while having access to the rest of the bundle for free.
The standard price for the streaming component of Hulu runs $69.99 per month, and that automatically includes the ad-supported Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. From there, subscribers have the option to upgrade to the ad-free Hulu and Disney+ for an extra $13 per month.
So while Verizon could be ending its deal to provide customers with free access to the Disney Bundle at the end of the month, there are still plenty of ways to save on Disney content from all of their individual streaming services.
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.