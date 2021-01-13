Sinclair Re-Ups Deal with ViacomCBS, Affiliates Remain Available in CBS All Access

ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced today that they have signed new multi-year agreements across 13 CBS network affiliations for Sinclair stations, including four top-50 market affiliates. The 13 markets in question reach approximately 5 percent of the U.S. audience, serving nearly six million television households. Sinclair’s CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access.

Sinclair is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, reaching 8 percent of the U.S. and serving 10 million households spanning 23 markets. The agreement consists of renewals for the following CBS affiliates: WRGB in Albany, NY; KBAK in Bakersfield, CA; KFDM in Beaumont, TX; KBOI in Boise, ID; WKRC in Cincinnati, OH; KDBC in El Paso, TX; KVAL in Eugene, OR; WWMT in Grand Rapids, MI; WHP in Harrisburg, PA; KTVL in Medford, OR; KPTH in Sioux City, IA; WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL; and KIMA in Yakima, WA.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that covers several early renewals,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. networks distribution, ViacomCBS. “We look forward to providing our best-in-class news, sports and entertainment programming to millions of households in Sinclair markets through our valued and long-standing partnership.”

The agreement is a change of pace for Sinclair, which has been tangled in various carriage disputes. In December, after failing to reach an agreement, Sinclair-owned CBS stations were removed from Hulu Live TV. This was the second major dispute between Sinclair and Hulu. In October, after failing to reach a deal, Hulu dropped Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs from the service.

Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel was also dropped by YouTube TV in late November, just two months after the service dropped Fox Sports RSNs.