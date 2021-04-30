ViacomCBS Channels Now Available on Hulu + Live TV Including MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nick, & VH1

In January, Hulu and ViacomCBS reached a deal to add 14 new channels to the service. Starting today, Hulu subscribers will now be able to live stream BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land, and VH1.

Some of those channels: BET Her, MTV2, TeenNick, NickToons, and MTV Classic are a part of the “Entertainment Add-On” ($7.99). The channels are still rolling out, so you might not see them until later today into tomorrow.

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

With the additions, ViacomCBS networks are now carried on fuboTV, Philo, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV — in addition to Hulu Live TV. This means that Viacom’s channels are now carried on all major Live TV Streaming Services.

With the additions, Hulu Live TV now has 32 of the Top 35 cable channels (missing AMC, WE tv, and Hallmark), more than any other streaming service than AT&T TV, which has 34 of the Top 35. In comparison, YouTube TV has 31 (missing A&E, Hallmark, History, and Lifetime) and fuboTV has 30 (missing TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, and truTV).

Hulu also recently announced that NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be coming to the Live TV Streaming Service by August, in time for the 2021 season.

This is welcome news for Hulu Live TV subscribers, who saw a $10 price hike in December, bringing the price of the service to $64.99 a month. Hulu Live TV is the largest of the Live TV Streaming Services with 4.0 million subscribers as of last quarter.

Comparison of ViacomCBS Channels Across Services