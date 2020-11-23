Pluto TV to Launch Slate of Classic Shows for Thanksgiving

With coronavirus cases spiking again, travel will be limited this Thanksgiving Day, which gives you the time to binge all your favorite shows and Pluto TV has got your back. The ViacomCBS-owned streaming service announced today that they will be launching a slew of channels, starting tomorrow, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The streamer will debut channels for Happy Days, Family Ties, The Love Boat, Wings, The Beverly Hillbillies, Mission: Impossible, Laverne & Shirley, and Mork & Mindy on the platform.

To commemorate the holiday season Pluto TV will also be making a donation to World Central Kitchen to support their ongoing efforts to use the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies during times of crisis and beyond.

In August, Pluto TV expanded their categories and added 12 new channels to the free streaming service. Some of those include channels dedicated to “Three’s Company”, “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and classic comedies and dramas like “Roseanne” and “Married with Children.”

Earlier this month, ViacomCBS announced that Pluto TV reached 28.4 million monthly active users (up 57 percent year-over-year). The ad-supported service climbed from the 26.5 million they reported last quarter. The streamer is projected to reach 30 million users by the end of the year. The company also revealed that Pluto reached 36 million global monthly active users, up from the 33 million they reported in Q2.

The Pluto TV global expansion is also well underway as ViacomCBS is bringing the streaming service to three new territories—Spain, France and Italy. While Pluto TV was made available in Spain by the end of October, the service won’t begin to roll out in the other two countries until 2021. ViacomCBS plans on launching Pluto TV in France in the first quarter of 2021, according to Variety.

Pluto TV New Classic Channels

Happy Days

Ayyyy! Flashback to simpler (and funnier) times with the 24/7 channel that brings you three classic sitcoms created by the legendary Garry Marshall.

Titles include: Happy Days (11 seasons), Laverne & Shirley (8 seasons), and Mork & Mindy (4 seasons).

Wings

Welcome to Nantucket and thank you for choosing Sandpiper Air. Watch Tim Daly, Steven Weber, Crystal Bernard, Thomas Haden Church, and Tony Shaloub in the hit sitcom from the creators of Cheers, 24 hours a day (8 seasons).

Family Ties

The Emmy-winning sitcom that defined the ‘80s and made Michael J. Fox a superstar is now streaming on Pluto TV all day, every day. Also starring Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Justine Bateman, and Tina Yothers (7 seasons).

The Love Boat

Come aboard, we’re expecting you. The crew of the S.S. Pacific Princess is here for you and their all-star passengers 24 hours a day on the one channel that brings you the iconic TV classic (9 seasons).

Beverly Hillbillies

Y’all come back now to the original fish-out-of-water sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies! Watch Jed, Granny, Jethro, and Elly May in the classic comedy, now available any time of day on their own channel (9 seasons).

Mission: Impossible

Your mission, if you choose to accept it: watch a channel dedicated to the original ‘60s spy thriller series starring Peter Graves, Martin Landau, and Leonard Nimoy. And it won’t self-destruct in five seconds (7 seasons).