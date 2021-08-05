ViacomCBS Reaches 42 Million Global Streaming Subscribers, Partners with Comcast-owned Sky to Launch Paramount+ in Europe

ViacomCBS announced the company now has 42 million global streaming subscribers, including Paramount+ and Showtime as of Q2 2021, up 6.5 million on the quarter. They didn’t disclose domestic subscribers, which was 19.2 million as of the end of 2020.

In June, the company launched their new $4.99 Paramount+ Essential Plan and added over 1,000 new movies as part of their new deal with Epix. While not reflected in the quarter, they also brought highly anticipated movie, A Quiet Place: Part II, to Paramount+ in July.

Their free streaming service, Pluto TV, has reached 52 million monthly active users globally at the end of Q2 2021, from 50 million last quarter. The company didn’t disclose domestic monthly actives. At the end of 2020, Pluto TV has reached 30.1 million monthly active users in the U.S.

ViacomCBS said that Paramount+ will be available in 25 markets by the end of the year and 45 markets by end of 2022. This will be accelerated with a new partnership with Comcast owned Sky, who will launch it on their platform in in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount+ to new audiences in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, and GSA,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International.

Upon launch, Sky Cinema subscribers will get the bonus of Paramount+ included at no additional cost, providing access to two fantastic services side by side with more than 10,000 hours of extra content for one affordable price. As part of this partnership, Paramount Pictures’ feature films will remain available on Sky Cinema in the UK and will join Sky Cinema in Germany and Italy in 2022. All other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on to their account.