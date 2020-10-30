Comedy Central’s ‘Chappelle’s Show’, ‘Reno 911’, ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ & More to Debut on HBO Max Nov. 1

As promised, HBO Max is bringing outside content onto their platform. The streaming service announced today that ViacomCBS series, “The Chappelle Show,” “Reno 911,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Key & Peele” as well as “Nathan For You,” will be debuting on the service on November 1. The streamer snagged all seasons of the classic TV shows through a non-exclusive licensing agreement with ViacomCBS.

News that some of ViacomCBS’ library content would be coming to HBO Max first came out in September. WarnerMedia’s EVP of content acquisitions Michael Quigley made the announcement during the NATPE’s Streaming Plus virtual conference. He also revealed at the time that HBO Max housed 30 originals with six more slated to roll out by the end of September.

It seems bringing additional content to the streaming service would be the right move as it’s proven to be a big asset for HBO Max. During the Q3 earnings call last week, AT&T CEO John Stankey revealed that the company’s robust library has managed to grip their customers.

“The customer acquisition game is an originals game, the customer retention game in SVOD is the library game. Our library is performing incredibly strong, relative to our customer base. We had an objective of how many minutes a day we wanted our customers to engage with Max, we’ve well-exceeded our expectations on that,” Stankey explained.

“It’s on the strength of the library and the best part about that is that it’s largely our owned library…not what we’re releasing from others. I think in our top 10 library shows right now there are one or two leased pieces of content, but the rest is our own intellectual property.”

Last week, parent company AT&T also reported that HBO and HBO Max now have 38 million subscribers as of Q3 2020, up 1.7 million from last quarter. In Q2, the company revealed that 4.1 million had activated their HBO Max account, but now 8.6 million have activated the service.