Vice & Hulu Renew Licensing Deal to Keep Shows on Platform

Jeff Kotuby

Vice’s hard-hitting documentaries and more will remain on Hulu’s platform after the two sides renewed their standing licensing agreement.

According to Variety, the two sides agreed to renew a partnership that started in 2019 and will cover more than 130 hours of existing Vice content, with 50 more hours on the way.

Hegedus, global head of distribution for Vice Media Group, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Hulu, who share our passion for impactful, premium factual programming. We look forward to bringing our newest hit titles to Hulu while continuing to offer our popular library titles, as we see audience demand increase for Vice content around the world.”

Vice’s programming on Hulu consists of mostly deep-dive documentaries, covering figures (usually tragic ones) in the world of entertainment. Popular series include “Dark Side of the Ring,” “F*ck, That’s Delicious,” and “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia,” with new series like “Dark Side of Football,” “Dark Side of the 90s,” and “Vice Versa: Chyna,” a documentary highlighting former WWE superstar Joanie “Chyna” Laurer.

In 2020, Hulu acquired 100 hours of Vice content as part of an overhaul of niche content. The deal with Hulu was Vice Distribution’s first deal since the branch launched in July 2020 and was overseen by newly appointed SVP, global head of distribution of Vice Studios, Bea Hegedus.

“I am delighted that this new deal continues our successful and long-standing partnership with Hulu, home to some of the best content in the U.S. and around the world, which will see a collection of compelling, unique, and provocative programming from Vice TV reach millions of subscribers,” Hegedus stated.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see some more great stuff from Vice in the coming months.

