Vidgo Adds TV Everywhere, Timeshifting, And Locals in 50+ Markets

One of the few Live TV Streaming Services to offer NFL Network and NFL RedZone, Vidgo is upping their game just ahead of the start of the NFL season. The company announced a brand new web player and Cast support to go with TV Everywhere support and time-shifting capabilities.

While the service doesn’t have a DVR quite yet, they are filling the void with “Timeshift”, which lets you pause, rewind, or start over any live show, even if you join late. They are also enabling “Playback”, which lets you watch more live content, on-demand if it aired in the last 24 hours.

With their new TV Everywhere support, you will be able to use your Vidgo credentials in apps from Disney, ABC, Fox, Fox News, Discovery, A&E, Viacom, beIN Sports, Hallmark, and NFL Network.

For NFL and College Football fans, Vidgo is doubling the number of local FOX and ABC affiliates supported by the service after reaching deals with Tegna and Nexstar. While they previously had FOX and ABC owned-and-operated affiliates — they now offer FOX and ABC in more than 50 markets.

Some of the new Vidgo local markets include: Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Baltimore, San Diego, San Antonio, Kansas City, Milwaukee, West Palm Beach, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City.

After Sling TV dropped NFL Network and NFL RedZone, at $50 a month, Vidgo is the least expensive option to stream NFL Network and NFL RedZone on your TV.

Vidgo, the upstart Live TV Streaming Service that offers 60+ channels including ABC, FOX, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Discovery, Hallmark, A&E, Paramount, HGTV, Food Network, MTV, Pac-12 Network, and History Channel.

Vidgo allows for three simultaneous streams on devices at home or on the go. Just like other Live TV Streaming Services, there are no contracts and you can cancel at anytime.

