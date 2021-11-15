 Skip to Content
Vidgo Partners with Stremium to Add DVR to Live TV Streaming Service, Launch Stremium+

Jason Gurwin

Vidgo, the upstart Live TV Streaming Service, is about to add a Cloud DVR thanks to a new partnership with Stremium. Stremium (formerly known as FitzyTV) has an app of their own, which allows customers to link their TV Everywhere credentials and free streaming channels, to stream and record shows to their “cloud cable box.”

With this partnership, Vidgo will now be able to offer the much-requested Cloud DVR to their Live TV Streaming Service. While the exact timing and pricing of the roll-out of the DVR in Vidgo’s apps isn’t set, it is expected to roll out soon.

Vidgo and Stremium have been informally working together for a while. With Vidgo’s TV Everywhere support, you were able to link your account to Stremium to view and record Vidgo channels from the Stremium interface.

Vidgo is extending that partnership to launch Stremium+ in beta, which will allow you to sign-up for Vidgo directly though Stremium and view it through their apps. Stremium is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Android mobile devices.

Stremium+ includes the entire channel bundle of Vidgo’s Plus plan for $55 a month (same as on Vidgo’s website), but charges an additional $10 for a 50 Hour DVR. With the cost of the DVR, the plan costs the same as fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV – each which include DVR storage on their $64.99 a month plan.

Despite launching in 2019, Vidgo has been the lone Live TV Streaming Service without a cloud DVR on their service. While the service did not have a DVR, they filled the void with “Timeshift”, which lets you pause, rewind, or start over any live show, even if you join late. They also enabled “Playback”, which lets you watch more live content, on-demand if it aired in the last 24 hours.

Vidgo offers 95+ channels including ABC, FOX, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Discovery, Hallmark, A&E, Paramount Network, HGTV, Food Network, MTV, Pac-12 Network, and History Channel.

How Does Vidgo Channel List Compare to Other Live TV Streaming Services?

Top Channels

Vidgo DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube
“Plus” “Entertain.” “fubo” “Hulu Live TV” “Orange” “YouTube TV”
Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$54.99 $69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $64.99
A&E - -
AMC - -
BET ^ $6
Bravo - -
Cartoon Network - -
CNN - -
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel
Disney Junior ^ $6
E! - -
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform
FX -
FXX -
Hallmark Channel - ^ $6
HGTV
History - -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime - -
MSNBC - -
MTV ^ $6
Nickelodeon -
Paramount Network ^ $6
Syfy - -
TBS - -
TLC -
TNT - -
Travel Channel -
truTV - - ^ $6
USA Network - -
VH1 ^ $6
WE tv - - ^ $6

Top Sports

Vidgo DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube
“Plus” “Entertain.” “fubo” “Hulu Live TV” “Orange” “YouTube TV”
Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$54.99 $69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $64.99
ESPN
ESPN2
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) -
Fox Sports 2 - -
NBC Sports Network - -
TBS - -
TNT - -

Pro Sports

Vidgo DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube
“Plus” “Entertain.” “fubo” “Hulu Live TV” “Orange” “YouTube TV”
Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$54.99 $69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $64.99
MLB Network - - ^ $11 - ^ $11
NBA TV - - ^ $11 - ^ $11
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11
NHL Network - - ^ $11 - ^ $11 -

College Sports

Vidgo DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube
“Plus” “Entertain.” “fubo” “Hulu Live TV” “Orange” “YouTube TV”
Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$54.99 $69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $64.99
ACC Network - ^ $11
ACC Network Extra - - ^ $11
Big Ten Network - -
CBS Sports Network - - -
ESPNU - ^ $8 ^ $11
Longhorn Network - - - ^ $11 -
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - ^ $11 -
SEC Network - ^ $11

Other Sports

Vidgo DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube
“Plus” “Entertain.” “fubo” “Hulu Live TV” “Orange” “YouTube TV”
Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$54.99 $69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $64.99
beIN Sports - - ^ $11 ^ $11
Next Level Sports - - - - -
ESPNEWS - ^ $8 ^ $11
Fox Soccer Plus - - ^ $6 - - ^ $11
Golf Channel - - -
Olympic Channel - - ^ $6
Tennis Channel - - ^ $11 - ^ $11 -
