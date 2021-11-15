Vidgo Partners with Stremium to Add DVR to Live TV Streaming Service, Launch Stremium+

Vidgo, the upstart Live TV Streaming Service, is about to add a Cloud DVR thanks to a new partnership with Stremium. Stremium (formerly known as FitzyTV) has an app of their own, which allows customers to link their TV Everywhere credentials and free streaming channels, to stream and record shows to their “cloud cable box.”

With this partnership, Vidgo will now be able to offer the much-requested Cloud DVR to their Live TV Streaming Service. While the exact timing and pricing of the roll-out of the DVR in Vidgo’s apps isn’t set, it is expected to roll out soon.

Vidgo and Stremium have been informally working together for a while. With Vidgo’s TV Everywhere support, you were able to link your account to Stremium to view and record Vidgo channels from the Stremium interface.

Vidgo is extending that partnership to launch Stremium+ in beta, which will allow you to sign-up for Vidgo directly though Stremium and view it through their apps. Stremium is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Android mobile devices.

Stremium+ includes the entire channel bundle of Vidgo’s Plus plan for $55 a month (same as on Vidgo’s website), but charges an additional $10 for a 50 Hour DVR. With the cost of the DVR, the plan costs the same as fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV – each which include DVR storage on their $64.99 a month plan.

Despite launching in 2019, Vidgo has been the lone Live TV Streaming Service without a cloud DVR on their service. While the service did not have a DVR, they filled the void with “Timeshift”, which lets you pause, rewind, or start over any live show, even if you join late. They also enabled “Playback”, which lets you watch more live content, on-demand if it aired in the last 24 hours.

Vidgo offers 95+ channels including ABC, FOX, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Discovery, Hallmark, A&E, Paramount Network, HGTV, Food Network, MTV, Pac-12 Network, and History Channel.

