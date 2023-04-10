Vidgo Rolls Out Price Increase; Plans Now Start at $69.99

Vidgo is something of the odd one out in the live TV streaming marketplace. The service has some excellent channel packages, though it does not carry a few key networks such as TBS, TNT, USA Network and Bravo. It had one of the cheapest price plans on the live TV market, but changes to the service’s pricing structure have put that status in question.

Vidgo is raising the price of its Plus and Premium plans. The Plus option is increasing from $64.99 to $69.99, while the Premium plan is rising from $79.95 to $84.99. Plus subscriptions come with 110+ channels, including FX, ESPN, NFL RedZone and more. The Premium plan boosts its channel count to over 150, which is still an impressive breadth of content, despite the price increase.

Users of select Sony smart TVs can still access a free trial to Vidgo, even with the higher subscription rates. Thanks to a partnership between Sony and Vidgo announced in early March, all users of Sony smart TVs made after 2015 can get 30-day free trial to Vidgo’s Premium tier. The price hike makes that a value of $84.99, so Sony smart TV owners are getting a little extra bang for their buck.

There’s more than just live TV channels available on Vidgo, as well. Last month, the service supplemented its on-demand library with over 10,000 titles from Cinedigm. Animated films, Westerns and documentaries joined the catalog of other Vidgo on-demand offerings from all genres, which now stands at above 40,000 in total.

There’s also more live sports to watch on Vidgo than ever before. In addition to MLB Network, which will allow you to watch nationally televised MLB games all spring and summer long, the service now carries Tennis Channel. That network carries 90% of all tennis televised in the United States, and will be airing both the 2023 French Open and Wimbledon Grand Slam tournaments.

In short, there’s still plenty of value to be had on Vidgo. Prices for two of its most popular plans may have increased, but it’s still competitive with other live TV services like DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.