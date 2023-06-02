Vimeo is Ending Support for All TV Apps in Lieu of Video Casting Features

Pour one out for Vimeo’s TV apps on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. The company announced on Thursday that it would no longer support the apps with security updates or tech support.

Vimeo posted a message on its Help Center informing customers about the upcoming move. On June 27, 2023, Vimeo will cease support for its existing TV apps due to them being “no longer consistent with [its] standards” as the company strives to improve its streaming experience.

“We believe that our users looking to view Vimeo videos will receive a better ongoing experience by casting via our mobile app, enabling customers to enjoy Vimeo content on their TV,” the company said in its post.

Vimeo will pull the apps from each device’s storefront and those who choose to keep the app around will not receive new updates or technical support. Instead, Vimeo is instructing users to cast its content from the streamer’s app on their personal devices to their television screens using Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast instead. The Vimeo app will still be available on iOS and Android, making the process of streaming videos from the site somewhat easier.

It is important to note that Vimeo’s end of support will only impact the apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. For customers who watch Vimeo videos through the company’s OTT Enterprise sellers, they will still be able to access the Vimeo app on whatever device they use to stream the content.

Despite this change, Vimeo is still optimistic about the future.

“Back in 2016, we launched our Apple TV, Android TV, and Roku apps to bring the best of Vimeo to your big screen,” the company’s post said. “Today, Vimeo is much more than a viewing destination. It’s an all-in-one video experience platform giving creative professionals, businesses, and organizations everything they need to make and market amazing, impactful videos.”