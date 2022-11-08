ViX Adds Chefclub, Chefclub Kids to Growing Free Channel Lineup

ViX, the Spanish-language free ad-supported TV (FAST) service from TelevisaUnivision, is about to start making its users very hungry. The streaming platform is adding both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids to its offering of free channels, according to a report from Variety.

“Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA,” TelevisaUnivision SVP Bilai Joa Silar said. “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and feeds their love for food.”

Chefclub offers recipes and cook-along shows, as well as other food-related content. In April, Chefclub was also added to Paramount's free streaming service Pluto TV. The channel’s growth has been significant, rising to 2.5 billion organic views per month and 100 million global followers, according to Variety.

“Partnering with ViX allows us to reach the extremely important Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. and most of Latin America where Chefclub content already enjoys over 1 billion monthly views,” Chefclub SVP Marie-Laure Marchand said.

Similarly, ViX has also been working on expanding its global reach. The service launched in March, and was most recently added to Prime Video’s Channel lineup. The free service provides viewers the chance to stream over 100 channels of live programming and over 40,000 hours of on-demand content. ViX’s catalog includes everything from telenovelas to movies to channels curated by Spanish-speaking superstars.

ViX has not yet turned a profit, but TelevisaUnivision is happy with the way that the service is growing. Content from Pantaya is now also available on ViX, after TelevisaUnivision acquired the rival Spanish-language platform in September.

A report from earlier this year showed Spanish-language viewership was up 11% over 2021, and that 38% of Latinx viewers get their content solely from streaming services. TelevisaUnivison is hoping that those viewers find the new Chefclub content now available on ViX the perfect tasty morsel for the upcoming holidays.