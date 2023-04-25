ViX Drops “Plus” from Ad-Free Streaming Platform; Service Will Still Offer Both Paid, Free Tiers

If you’re a customer of the Spanish-language streaming platform ViX, or its premium tier ViX+, you’ll soon notice a few changes to the user interface you’ve become accustomed to.

ViX is dropping the plus sign from its branding. Henceforward, its free streaming tier will continue to be styled “ViX,” while its paid subscription tier will be named “ViX Premium.” There will be no discontinuation of either tier, and the content offerings on the two plans will remain the same.

According to Deadline, TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis told Wall Street analysts that the rebranding decision came after a monthslong period of evaluation. The results of that evaluation pointed clearly to the success of the two-tiered pricing model, but it also showed that customers were experiencing some confusion over the ViX+ name.

“One of our main learnings from the past couple quarters relates to brand efficiency and customer confusion around the marketing of these two tiers as separate brands,” Davis said. “Separate campaigns and separate brands for two different tiers inside of the same service ended up being confusing to the consumer and expensive for us.”

The CEO went on to explain that “plus” has traditionally been used to indicate legacy media companies expanding into the streaming space, such as Disney+ and Paramount+. Platforms that are native to the digital arena and have never been on linear TV like ViX don’t usually go for the plus symbol, which has led to some customers’ thinking the two tiers were separate services, instead of distinct price plans for the same service.

Despite those issues, ViX has seen strong growth from a subscriber standpoint in recent months. In February, the company reported hitting 25 million active users on the free ViX tier, though it did not specify how many paid users were on ViX+ (now ViX Premium). Last September, TelevisaUnivision bought Pantaya, another Spanish-language platform in order to boost its content offerings even further.

Viewers can stream more than 100 live channels and 40,000 hours of on-demand content for free through ViX. Everything from telenovelas to movies to networks selected by Spanish-speaking celebrities can be found in the ViX library.

If you’d rather upgrade to ViX Premium, for $6.99 a month the platform provides the largest selection of premium Spanish-language content ever made available on a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service. Thousands of hours of ad-free premium entertainment and live sports are included in the premium ViX+ offerings, which are even more comprehensive than those on ViX.