VIZIO Ad-Supported Streaming Jumped 226% in 2020

2020 was a banner year for VIZIO Smart TVs.

VIZIO, which added 150 free linear channels last year, in addition to Disney+ and Peacock, found ad-supported program streaming spiked 226%, reports Deadline.

In fact, the company reports 1.1. trillion minutes viewed in 2020, a 20.3% hike from 2019, due to the pandemic.

It’s the second-largest producer of smart TVs in the U.S. Of the 17 million sets/viewers that opted into metrics, 14 million people in that group view programming via the company’s SmartCast app.

The most popular streaming shows: NFL Football, College Football and NBA Basketball took the top three spots. “Peppa “Pig” and “The Office” were fourth and fifth, respectively. (“The Office” moved to Peacock Jan. 1.) Other scripted shows, such as “Friends” and “SpongeBob Squarepants,” were seventh and eighth in the lineup.

“Friends”, “Chicago P.D.” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” landed in the top 10 of total view time for scripted shows.