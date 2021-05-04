VIZIO Adds 10 New Free Streaming Channels

If you own a VIZIO SmartCast TV, you’re getting 10 new free channels today. The 24-hour streaming options are PeopleTV, QVC, HSN, Jack Hanna, Love Nature, Real Wild, Fuse Sweat, Absolute History, Revry, and Horse & Country.

The new channels can be found under the “VIZIO Free Channels” section from the SmartCast Home screen.

PeopleTV (channel 500) - Offers pop culture and entertainment news, red carpet images, royal news, celebrity weddings, and more.

QVC (channel 556) and HSN (channel 557) - Around-the-clock live stream shopping.

The Jack Hanna Channel (channel 501) - The channel for wildlife lovers. You’ll see content from the famous zookeeper, including “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild,” “Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown,” and “Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures.”

Love Nature (channel 503) - See the award-winning library of original series and documentaries about the natural world. Programming highlights include “Wildlife Icons,” “Secrets of Wild Australia,” “Arabian Inferno,” “Shark Squad,” “Wild Wild East,” “Land of Gremlins,” and more.

Real Wild (channel 508) - Real Wild takes you around the world, exploring the wonders and dangers of nature.

Fuse Sweat (channel 506) - Chuck the Peloton in the closet and get moving with the fitness icons of yesterday, from Richard Simmons and Jane Fonda to Billy Blanks and Denise Austin. You can see “Sweatin’ to the Oldies,” The Original “Buns of Steel,” “Aerobics Oz Style,” and even Milton Berle’s “Low Impact / High Comedy Workouts.”

Absolute History (channel 550) - Dive into series such as the “Dark Ages: An age of Light,” “Susan Lipscomb’s Hidden Killers,” and a number of programs profiling the British Royal Family.

Revry (channel 535) - Revry offers a curated selection of authentic LGBTQ films, cutting-edge series, and music.

Horse & Country (channel 507) - Equestrian fans will be able to see sports, exclusive training and educational shows, entertainment, and documentaries.

VIZIO reports total viewing time on SmartCast increased by 156% in 2020, reaching 11.6 billion hours of viewing time on equipped TVs.