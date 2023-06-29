VIZIO Begins Introducing New Updates to Home Screen for More Customization, Better Content Discovery

The VIZIO home screen is getting a major facelift. The company has begun rolling out a series of updates to its smart TVs, so customers who have not noticed the changes already should see the new home screen automatically applied in the coming weeks.

VIZIO promises that the new home screen will be a sleek, modern design that allows users to cut down on browsing time and get to watching faster. The updates serve as part of VIZIO’s stated commitment to the experience of its customers.

“The VIZIO Home Screen is the next step in our evolution to bring our consumers the best entertainment experience,” VIZIO VP Kaitlyn Collins said. “Our goal is to make it easy for our consumers to experience our latest innovations as soon as they are available, even on older VIZIO Smart TVs. The rollout and availability of the new VIZIO Home Screen is another manifestation of the idea that, even after consumers purchase a TV from us, we’ll continue to offer value, support, and innovation to their viewing experience.”

The improvements that users will most appreciate from a product experience standpoint include:

Intuitive, easy-to-use design : A new virtual keyboard and genre pages make looking for a specific title much faster, while menu, settings, and navigational tools have all gotten a revamp.

Simpler content discovery : Your favorite show or movie will be right on the home screen, and parental guidance from Common Sense Media and critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes will make finding new titles to watch a cinch.

The ability to customize: Order the App Row in any way you want, and centralize movies and shows from different apps in one place with My Watchlist.

The My Watchlist feature wasadded to VIZIO smart TVs in October of 2022, but the company is further integrating it into the VIZIO user experience. Users will be thrilled with the new content discovery features on the VIZIO home screen; the average streaming user spends more than 11 minutes trying to find something new to watch.

There are now more ways to get breaking weather updates on VIZIO smart TVs as well. Earlier this week, the company announced that The Weather Channel subscription app is now available for download to all VIZIO owners.