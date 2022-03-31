VIZIO Testing Jump Ads Feature to Improve Viewing Experience

VIZIO has a beta program for a new cross-platform viewing solution dubbed “Jump Ads” which aims to drive viewers from linear TV to streaming platforms without having to close out of an app or search for more content.

According to research by Accenture, 60% of viewers are frustrated with the process of navigating between different streaming services and apps. This new ad format gives content providers the ability to present an interactive overlay that directs viewers into a supporting app on VIZIO’s SmartCast operating system. This gives its users the ability to easily continue watching content and eliminate the hassle of having to find something else to watch afterward.

Fox was the first content partner to try the new feature and it debuted Jump Ads at the end of the premiere episode for its new docu-comedy, “Welcome to Flatch,” which aired on March 17.

The Jump Ads feature prompts viewers to continue watching additional episodes of the series on the FOX Now App, where the first seven episodes of the season will be exclusively available for on-demand streaming. This enhances the viewing experience, allowing users to seamlessly transition from one platform to another with a single click of a button.

A 2021 report from Morning Consult showed that 44% of respondents believed that there is an excessive amount of ads on ad-supported television streaming.

Fortunately, VIZIO has a solution for ad haters. The company said that Jump Ads gives content providers a new opportunity to engage viewers beyond a single linear session allowing control and customization of the user journey between platforms. For instance, this includes the function to choose at what point of the show the ads will appear, how often they appear, and so on. Currently, VIZIO is teaming up with more content providers and brands to work on various integrations.

Adam Bergman, VP of Sales at VIZIO Ads said, “As the provider of both the TV hardware and software, VIZIO is in a unique position to create an environment that reduces friction and increases usability. Jump Ads represent yet another step in VIZIO’s ongoing mission to unify the smart TV experience with features that benefit viewers, content providers, and advertisers.”

“Clearly, the viewing experience has changed, with both linear and streaming playing an integral role for the foreseeable future. Innovations like Jump Ads that integrate these formats for viewers create a better live, tune-in experience that caters to the on-demand expectation that the binge-watching cultural phenomenon has created,” added Natalie Park, SVP, Marketing Strategy, and Media at FOX Entertainment.