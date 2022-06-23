VIZIO Launches TikTok App on Smart TV Home Screens

On Thursday, smart TV giant VIZIO made it easier for you to keep up with all of the latest online dances, trends, and viral hit songs as it announced the launch of the TikTok TV app straight from the platform’s home screen. Now, VIZIO users will be able to discover videos from their favorite TikTok creators directly from their smart TV with no download required.

As part of the launch, VIZIO will showcase TikTok TV content on its home page in a dedicated carousel highlighting the most viral videos and genres so that users can find their new favorite TikTok stars and trends.

“TikTok is a cultural phenomenon redefining the meaning of entertainment, music, and video alike. Extending this unique app off the mobile phone and onto the biggest screen in the home is an important evolution of the VIZIO TV experience,” VIZIO vice president of business development Katherine Pond said. “The addition of the TikTok TV app invites families and friends to gather around the TV and immerse themselves in the latest viral videos, content from favorite creators, and discover new short-form videos in multiple categories.”

If you aren’t familiar with TikTok, consult your friendly neighborhood Millennial or Gen-Zer as the short-form video app has become one of the most popular social media and video-sharing platforms in the world, especially amongst younger consumers.

The TikTok TV app has been specifically created for a TV home-viewing experience, allowing audiences to view the most popular videos across a huge range of categories. In addition to the easy discovery option, VIZIO users who already have a TikTok account can log in to stream content from their algorithmically curated “For You” feed and self-maintained “Following” feed directly from their smart TV.

“We’re excited to bring TikTok to even more screens with our integration with VIZIO,” TikTok’s head of global business development and news screens Dan Page said, “offering people a new way to experience the entertainment, joy, and creativity of TikTok together at home.”

How to use TikTok TV on VIZIO