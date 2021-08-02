VIZIO Launches WatchFree+ Update Featuring Fresh Look, New Content

On Monday, VIZIO introduced a new and improved version of its FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) service, WatchFree+. The latest version of WatchFree+ is now available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

“WatchFree+ provides audiences with access to the channels and programming you expect with cable, but in a free streaming environment that makes it easy to personalize and customize the entertainment experience,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “With the growth and evolution of WatchFree+, we now offer hundreds of free channels where we manage and control the programming for consumers and the ad inventory for marketers — providing better experiences for all.”

The WatchFree+ update features new navigation features, including advanced search to find the shows and movies you’re looking for with ease.

To navigate the platform, you can now use voice recognition with the VIZIO Voice Remote, which is included with the new SmartCast TVs. The free SmartCast Mobile app allows you to use voice navigation on iOS and Android devices.

The VIZIO Guide now allows you to access curated, seasonal, themed, and pop-up content. With this update, VIZIO is rolling out two exclusive, curated channels:

VIZIO Fork & Flight : A unique mix of today’s most popular culinary and travel TV shows alongside top digital creators and trendsetters. Fork & Flight will take you to the kitchen, the farm, and France — all in one day.

: A unique mix of today’s most popular culinary and travel TV shows alongside top digital creators and trendsetters. Fork & Flight will take you to the kitchen, the farm, and France — all in one day. VIZIO Investigation: Unlocks the door to real crime and the unknown, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at investigations, as well as in-depth explorations.

VIZIO WatchFree+ includes a lineup of free channels with content from CNN, FOX Sports, Hallmark, ION Plus, LEGO Channel, MLB, NBC News Now, Stories by AMC, and others. You don’t need a login or subscription to access WatchFree+. The content library is always growing. Funimation, CoComelon, and iFood.tv were added last month.