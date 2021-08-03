VIZIO Launches BET+ Streaming App on SmartCast TVs

VIZIO has announced that it is adding BET+ to its line-up of offerings on VIZIO SmartCast TVs. The ViacomCBS-owned service includes first-run, exclusive content premiering each month along with long-time favorites from the best Black creators.

The SVOD streamer, which kicked off in September 2019, has grown rapidly, reaching 1.5 million subscribers in less than 18 months after its initial launch. The stand-alone platform streams premium content alongside sister properties Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Showtime.

BET+ is a joint venture between Tyler Perry Studios and BET Networks. It offers original TV series and films, as well as content from BET’s inventory. Titles available on BET+ include First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, The Family Business, American Gangster: Trap Queens, Martin, House of Payne, and Being Mary Jane, among others.

“This addition (BET+) to our line-up of premium apps aligns perfectly with our dedication to deliver content for every audience that can be enjoyed instantly on the big screen,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO.

The commercial-free, premium service will be available to VIZIO SmartCast users in the app row on the SmartCast home screen beginning on August 4.

VIZIO Users will be able to access BET+ for a free, seven-day trial before purchasing a subscription for $9.99 per month.