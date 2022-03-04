VIZIO Smart TV Users Now Have Access to Amazon Music

VIZIO announced today that it is adding Amazon Music to its lineup of apps available to millions of VIZIO smart TV users in the U.S.

The Amazon Music app allows VIZIO users to launch the app from the home screen and easily search for songs, albums, playlists, and more. Prime members have access to two million songs with zero ads and at no additional cost above their Prime membership. Get 30 days free then pay $8.99/month.

Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to over 75 million songs and the latest new releases. A free ad-supported version is also available, which lets users listen to top playlists and stations.

“With millions of users across the country, VIZIO is an obvious choice for Amazon Music to expand our service into the homes of music fans.” said Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music. “We look forward to our customers being able to easily listen to their favorite music on VIZIO smart TVs starting today.”

“At VIZIO, we believe the TV is the centerpiece of the home entertainment experience, which is why we’ve made it a priority to add content and services that our users love,” Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO said. “The addition of music services like Amazon Music, together with our award-winning Sound Bars, allows us to offer users a new way to search, discover and experience high-quality music, podcasts and more from their VIZIO smart TV.”

Additional music-related apps on VIZIO include VEVO and TIDAL, as well as channels available on VIZIO’s free streaming service WatchFree+.

VIZIO Watch Free+ has popular news channels like CNN, CBC News, Cheddar News, as well as dedicated channels for “Fear Factor,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Love & Hip-Hop,” “Tiny House Nation,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Cold Case Files,” along with the NFL channel, Fox Sports, MLB Network, and more.