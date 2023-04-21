VIZIO Watchfree+ Launches Spring Showcase Content Selection Including ‘Drag Race,’ Samuel L. Jackson, More

Spring is in the air, and for many that means it’s time to head outside, enjoy the fine weather and wave goodbye to winter. VIZIO, however, is doing its best to make sure that users of its free streaming service VIZIO WatchFree+ stay inside for the season.

WatchFree+ has launched what it dubs its “Spring Showcase,” a curated collection of content that is sure to be a big hit with audiences. The collection includes a fantastic amount of exclusive content, so WatchFree+ users can feel like true VIPs as they enjoy the series and movies in the Spring Showcase.

Exclusive titles available as part of the Spring Showcase on VIZIO WatchFree+ include:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” - Bow down as the empress of drag, RuPaul, crowns Down Under’s First Drag Superstar. Strut along with 10 glam Queens from Australia and New Zealand as they showcase their fashion, dancing, singing, and comedy chops for a chance to snatch the title.

“Samuel L Jackson: Did I Stutter” - With a work ethic like no other and a filmography boasting over 150 films, it’s hard to doubt Samuel L. Jackson’s status as one of the most prominent figures in cinematic history. Follow the legend of the Marvel actor as he continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world.

“Prince Harry: Being the Spare” - If the palace thought that 2023 would be a quieter year after the drama and tragedy of 2022 then the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare has just about destroyed all hope. Though Harry and Meghan fled the royal family for a second chance at the private life they always wanted, the world refused to let them go quietly.

“Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls” - Dip into season six of LOL! Network’s Cold as Balls, hosted by Kevin Hart where he challenges world class athletes such as the NFL’s Tyreek Hill & DK Metcalf, WWE’s Sasha Banks, Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White and many more to survive a hard-hitting, outrageous interview while submerged in a bone-chilling ice bath.

The Spring Showcase will also bring some updates to the VIZIO House channel on WatchFree+. House is a curated free channel dedicated to DIY and home improvement and now carries more than 200 hours of programming from the unscripted original series and specials of Mike Holmes, a pioneer in home renovation. Content includes seasons of “Holmes & Homes,” “Holmes Makes it Right,” “Holmes In New Orleans” and “Holmes on Homes.”

Finally, the Spring Showcase will offer single-series channels of top reality series that will allow audiences to simply lean back and enjoy. These channels include:

“Project Runway” (channel 324 and on-demand) - this channel features seasons six through 16 of “Project Runway” and the first six seasons of “Project Runway All Stars.” Watch as aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges’ panel.

“Family Feud” Classic (channel 315) - features timeless episodes from the beloved game show, hosted by icons from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, Richard Dawson and Ray Combs.

It’s a good time to be a WatchFree+ user these days. The service recently added nine free streaming channels from AMC, and more than 150 on-demand movies. WatchFree+ is available to all users of VIZIO SmartCast TVs.