VIZIO’s WatchFree+ Adding Spanish-Language Streaming Service Canela.TV

VIZIO WatchFree+ is expanding its Spanish-language offerings. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service for users of VIZIO SmartCast TVs is adding Canela.TV, an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channel which offers over 10,000 hours of Spanish-language content. Audiences can find Canela.TV on channel 858 of the WatchFree+ programming guide.

Canela.TV’s viewers can enjoy series for both kids and adults, including comedies, docuseries, novelas, cartoons, dramas and action films. Series available on the service currently include the four part holiday miniseries “Amor en Navidad,” the telenovela “Secretos de Villanas,” the original series “Bocetos,”as well as kids content including “Franklin’s Magic Christmas,” “Moonbug” and more.

“Audiences love Canela.TV’s extensive catalog of free programming,” said Isabel Rafferty, CEO & founder of Canela Media. “We’re excited to introduce our great content to new and existing audiences and continue to find new distribution platforms that will allow us to give more people access to our growing content library.”

WatchFree+ has grown to include more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, music, and programs. The service recently introduced its “Winter Watchland” holiday programming hub, allowing viewers to find the best of the season’s Christmas movies and TV shows right at their fingertips.

“We are pleased to add Canela.TV to our WatchFree+ channel lineup and further expand our Hispanic content offering,” said Greg Barnard, Director of Content Acquisition at VIZIO. “Canela provides our users with quality bilingual and bicultural entertainment for all ages and genres.”

Canela.TV announced special holiday programming of its own recently, and in October the service struck a deal with Hallmark to offer Hallmark original Christmas movies dubbed in Spanish.

Now, Canela.TV subscribers with VIZIO SmartCast TVs will have yet another way to watch. The Canela.TV channel is available now on VIZIO WatchFree+.