Vudu, FandangoNOW Merge Into One Service; New Vudu Becomes Roku’s Official Movie & TV Store

Vudu and FandangoNOW have united to become a single video-on-demand service under the Vudu name. In addition, the new Vudu service becomes the official movie and TV store on Roku. Vudu includes an impressive library of over 200,000 titles, including new releases.

Some of the titles available on Vudu include F9: The Fast Saga, Pixar’s Luca, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Peter Rabbit 2, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, A Quiet Place Part II, Disney’s Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, and In the Heights. On Tuesday, July 10, Black Widow will be added to the library as well.

Thousands of the titles available to stream on Vudu are free and are available without a subscription. Vudu offers the largest 4K UHD library as well as premium options, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

An email regarding the new update was sent to customers two weeks ago. Now, the update is live. If you’re a FandangoNOW customer, you can transfer your content library to Vudu. On Roku devices, FandangoNOW will update and switch over to Vudu automatically.

“At Fandango, we’ve been building a digital network that super-serves tens of millions of fans across the entire entertainment lifecycle, from movie and TV discovery with Rotten Tomatoes, to our three theatrical ticketing apps and now an even larger scale Vudu on-demand streaming destination,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover. “During a time where consumers have a myriad of viewing options, we’re proud to deliver a service that presents an unparalleled library of content, many titles that are not available on subscription services, and the flexibility to pay as you go.”

“Consumer excitement for premium video-on-demand has grown significantly as users turn to streaming to access the latest movies and TV show releases,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Roku. “We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Fandango as we build a future where all TV will be streamed by creating a seamless experience for users to discover and enjoy premium video-on-demand releases.”

This update will allow for more innovation from Fandango, leading to new features being rolled out more quickly to provide consumers with a premium entertainment experience.