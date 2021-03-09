Vudu Launches on Amazon Fire TV to Stream Library of Purchases & Rentals

Vudu, which was acquired by NBCU-owned Fandango last April, is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs. Just like iTunes, Google Play, and Prime Video – Vudu lets you buy or rent 150,000 movies and TV shows.

The app will be rolling out to Fire TV customers, who can stream movies and TV shows that they have in their Vudu library. While you won’t be able to purchase or rent directly on Fire TV devices, but you can do that on Vudu’s website, which will then appear on the Fire TV app to stream.

“We want Vudu fans to be able to watch movies and TV shows on all of their favorite devices, and Fire TV has been one of our customers’ most-requested devices for streaming content,” says Kevin Shepela, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at Fandango. “With Vudu’s vast library of premium content from new release event movies to favorite films and TV shows, we are excited to deliver to Fire TV users so many new viewing options to watch in their living rooms, many in breathtaking 4K.”

The addition of Vudu to Fire TV devices, comes after it was added to Xfinity Flex and X1 devices last week. They also launched last year on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and TiVo. The streaming app is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Sony Smart TVs, and others.