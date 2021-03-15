 Skip to Content
Walmart to Launch Onn-Branded Android TV Stick

Ben Bowman

If you’re in the market for a new streaming device, Walmart appears to have something in the works. The @AndroidTV_Rumor twitter account spotted this filing with the FCC:

Onn is Walmart’s in-house electronics brand. According to the FCC filing, this stick runs Android 10 and supports streaming up to 2K. All previous Onn-branded devices have been powered with the Roku OS. The remote includes buttons to take you directly to YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

The package is set to include:

  • TV streaming stick
  • 2 AAA batteries
  • USB cable
  • HDMI extension cable
  • Power adapter

Walmart hasn’t announced when it plans to release the streaming stick, but when it hits the market, it will likely provide an inexpensive streaming option.

