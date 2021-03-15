Walmart to Launch Onn-Branded Android TV Stick

If you’re in the market for a new streaming device, Walmart appears to have something in the works. The @AndroidTV_Rumor twitter account spotted this filing with the FCC:

So @Walmart is launching a 2K #AndroidTV Stick (SDM8821) under its own brand, “Onn.”.



That’s an Askey FCC listing though it seems from @SDMCtech (DV6073S). @AmlogicPR S805Y SoC, Android TV 10, certified for @Netflix and @PrimeVideo.



And @Google’s Reference Design Remote (G10). https://t.co/QFvWZAcoLK pic.twitter.com/P4Uz7AeFfV — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) March 15, 2021

Onn is Walmart’s in-house electronics brand. According to the FCC filing, this stick runs Android 10 and supports streaming up to 2K. All previous Onn-branded devices have been powered with the Roku OS. The remote includes buttons to take you directly to YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

The package is set to include:

TV streaming stick

2 AAA batteries

USB cable

HDMI extension cable

Power adapter

Walmart hasn’t announced when it plans to release the streaming stick, but when it hits the market, it will likely provide an inexpensive streaming option.