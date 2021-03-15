Walmart to Launch Onn-Branded Android TV Stick

If you’re in the market for a new streaming device, Walmart appears to have something in the works. The @AndroidTV_Rumor twitter account spotted this filing with the FCC:
So @Walmart is launching a 2K #AndroidTV Stick (SDM8821) under its own brand, “Onn.”.— Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) March 15, 2021
That’s an Askey FCC listing though it seems from @SDMCtech (DV6073S). @AmlogicPR S805Y SoC, Android TV 10, certified for @Netflix and @PrimeVideo.
And @Google’s Reference Design Remote (G10). https://t.co/QFvWZAcoLK pic.twitter.com/P4Uz7AeFfV
Onn is Walmart’s in-house electronics brand. According to the FCC filing, this stick runs Android 10 and supports streaming up to 2K. All previous Onn-branded devices have been powered with the Roku OS. The remote includes buttons to take you directly to YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.
The package is set to include:
- TV streaming stick
- 2 AAA batteries
- USB cable
- HDMI extension cable
- Power adapter
Walmart hasn’t announced when it plans to release the streaming stick, but when it hits the market, it will likely provide an inexpensive streaming option.