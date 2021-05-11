Walmart’s New Android TV Device Offers 4K Content on the Cheap

Walmart looks to be poised to offer a low-cost solution for those interested in an Android TV box that would allow them to stream 4K content for just $29.88.

9to5Google snoops have spotted a listing for the Onn-branded device. At under than $30, it costs less than competing 1080p hardware like the Roku Express Plus, making it a generous entry-level offering for those who have yet to dive into the Ultra HD market or take full advantage of their 4K TVs.

Unfortunately, the item is currently listed as “out of stock” with no indication as to when it may become available.

The device follows the discovery earlier this year of Walmart’s FCC filing for an Android TV stick, also under its Onn brand label.

Both devices are smart moves for Walmart as the company looks to compete with Amazon’s Fire Stick and produce economical streaming devices that you can grab off a store shelf just as easily as you can order online.

Powered via micro-USB, the new box is a pretty bare bones offering. However, it does come with a voice-controlled remote, Dolby audio support, and shortcuts for major streaming services like Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and YouTube TV.

Speaking of YouTube TV, depending on when this box launches, it might be a very cost-effective way for Roku users to continue to tune in to their favorite YouTube TV content amidst the current battle between Roku and Google.

With YouTube TV having been scrubbed from the platform and Google inserting a sneaky little back door into the regular, still-supported YouTube app, it’s unclear what the future may hold for the relationship between the two companies.

A $30 Android TV box might be just the thing consumers need to take the power back and continue to enjoy YouTube TV while the big guys duke it out.