Walmart’s Google TV 4K Device Officially On Sale After Oddly Delayed Rollout

After a strangely delayed rollout process, the new Walmart 4K streaming device powered by Google TV is finally available for purchase. The Walmart Onn. Google TV 4K streaming player is officially on sale now, both at physical Walmart locations and via the company’s website.

Priced at $19.88 per month, the device is manufactured by Walmart as part of the company’s in-house Onn. electronics brand. It offers 8GB of total storage space, and 2GB of RAM, plus the ability to stream in the 3,840 by 2,160 screen resolution offered by Ultra-High-Definition 4K. Previous Onn. streaming devices from Walmart topped out at 1080p.

The introduction of the device to the market followed a strange path. It was first listed online by Walmart in late April, though it was not available for sale yet. In fact, the company went so far as to actually put the Google TV 4K streaming player on some store shelves, complete with the $19.88 price tag. 9to5Google reports that some customers could buy it via self-checkout only, then select users were able to start buying it online. Still, the general public at large was not allowed to buy the device until this week.

What makes this strategy even more strange is that Walmart has done it before. Another Onn.-branded streaming stick that went on sale in 2021 was also posted to the Walmart website weeks before it became available to the general public. Perhaps this is Walmart’s way of building buzz and generating free press for itself? If so, the strategy seems to be working.

Now that the Onn. Google TV 4K is officially available for sale, it’s one of the cheapest options for streaming content in 4K on the market. Roku, Google and Apple all sell their own 4K streaming players, but none of them can beat Walmart’s new streaming player in terms of price.

Best yet for users of the Onn. Google TV 4K, they’ll have access to nearly a thousand free streaming channels as soon as they pull it out of the box and hook it up to their TV. An update in late April added hundreds of free streaming channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News to the Google TV “Live” tab. Adding in the channels from Pluto TV that were already integrated into Google TV’s live guide, and the count climbs to more than 800.