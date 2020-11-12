WandaVision Will Debut on Disney Plus in January 2021

Up until now, Disney+ has been pretty mum on the release date of their highly anticipated upcoming show, “WandaVision.” The company originally revealed that the show would be a part of their fall line-up, but that is as much as they divulged.

On their one-year anniversary though, Disney+ announced that Marvel Studios’ new series “WandaVision” will premiere on January 15, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

The Marvel series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff as well as Paul Bettany as Vision. The pair are living in suburban bliss until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. The series is written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman.

WandaVision Trailer