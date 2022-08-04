Want to Stream Bundesliga This Season? This is Why You Need to Sign-Up For ESPN+ Now

If you are a fan of international soccer, now is the time to sign-up for ESPN+. As the exclusive home for Bundesliga in the United States, ESPN+ includes more than 300 Bundesliga and select Bundesliga 2 matches.

Currently the service is only $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. If you sign-up before August 23rd, you can lock in the annual rate at $69.99 for an entire year, before it increases to $99.99.

How to Watch Bundesliga For 2022-23 Season

Bundesliga starts with their 2022-23 campaign on August 5th. The top league in Germany returns with the opening match between last season winner, Bayern Munich, and UEFA Europa League champions, Eintracht Frankfurt. All remaining teams including Union Berlin and Hertha Berlin will have their opening matches on August 6th and 7th.

If you live in the U.S., the only way to stream matches opening weekend, and throughout the season is with a subscription to ESPN+.

Is There a Free Trial of ESPN+?

While there isn’t a free trial to ESPN+, you can save $30 if you sign-up for their annual plan before August 23rd. If you sign-up before then, you can get an entire year for just $69.99 ($5.83/month). For those who sign-up afterwards, you will have to pay $99.99 a year.

What Other Soccer Can You Watch with ESPN+?

In addition Bundesliga, with ESPN+ you can watch LaLiga, out-of-market Major League Soccer matches, along with matches from other domestic leagues, including the USL Championship and USL League One. You will also get access to the England’s FA Cup, Spain’s Copa Del Rey, and Germany’s DfB-Pokal.

LaLiga

FA Cup (Community Shield)

Copa Del Rey

DfB-Pokal (DFL Supercup)

MLS

Liga MX

Carabao Cup

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

NCAA Men’s Soccer

NCAA Women’s Soccer

USL Championship

USL League One

Belgium Jupiter League

English League Championship

English League One

English League Two

International Friendlies

Mexican Liga BBVA MX Femenil

Dutch Erdivisie

Allsvenskan

What Else Can You Watch with ESPN+?

With ESPN+, not only will you get international soccer, you will get access to a ton of live sports. You will get live UFC events, 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, daily MLB out-of-market coverage, exclusive NFL games, PGA Tour Live, live cricket, and college sports.