Want to Stream LaLiga This Season? This is Why You Need to Sign-Up For ESPN+ Now

If you are a fan of international soccer, now is the time to sign-up for ESPN+. As the exclusive home for LaLiga in the United States, ESPN+ includes all 380 LaLiga matches and select LaLiga2 matches.

Currently the service is only $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. If you sign-up before August 23rd, you can lock in the annual rate at $69.99 for an entire year, before it increases to $99.99.

How to Watch LaLiga For 2022-23 Season

After taking home the title last season, Real Madrid will try to win back-to-back titles for the first time in nearly 15 years. With your ESPN+ subscription, you can watch every match in the top Spanish pro league, LaLiga.

LaLiga will open their 2022-23 season on August 12th with all 20 teams playing during the opening weekend. The defending champions, Real Madrid will face Almeria on Sunday, August 14th. Barcelona who was second in the league last season will host Atletico Madrid. Real Betis will begin the 2022-23 season against Elche, while Sevilla will open against Osasuna.

One of the most anticipated matches of the season will take place on October 16, in the first of two El Clásico this season, which will only be available to ESPN+ subscribers.

If you want to stream LaLiga matches this season, your only way to do it is with a a subscription to ESPN+.

Is There a Free Trial of ESPN+?

While there isn’t a free trial to ESPN+, you can save $30 if you sign-up for their annual plan before August 23rd. If you sign-up before then, you can get an entire year for just $69.99 ($5.83/month). For those who sign-up afterwards, you will have to pay $99.99 a year.

What Other Soccer Can You Watch with ESPN+?

In addition LaLiga, with ESPN+ you can watch Bundesliga, out-of-market Major League Soccer matches, along with matches from other domestic leagues, including the USL Championship and USL League One. You will also get access to the England’s FA Cup, Spain’s Copa Del Rey, and Germany’s DfB-Pokal.

Bundesliga

FA Cup (Community Shield)

Copa Del Rey

DfB-Pokal (DFL Supercup)

MLS

Liga MX

Carabao Cup

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

NCAA Men’s Soccer

NCAA Women’s Soccer

USL Championship

USL League One

Belgium Jupiter League

English League Championship

English League One

English League Two

International Friendlies

Mexican Liga BBVA MX Femenil

Dutch Erdivisie

Allsvenskan

What Else Can You Watch with ESPN+?

With ESPN+, not only will you get international soccer, you will get access to a ton of live sports. You will get live UFC events, 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, daily MLB out-of-market coverage, exclusive NFL games, PGA Tour Live, live cricket, and college sports.