Want to Stream NHL.TV Next Season? Get it For Just $59.99 ($10 OFF) Until Friday

Starting next season, NHL.TV, the league’s out-of-market streaming package, is shifting to ESPN+. With the move, you will be able to stream every out-of-market game for almost half the price of the current service.

But, if you want to save even more you only have a few more days. ESPN+ is raising its price to $69.99 per year – but you can save $10 if you sign-up before August 13th, 2021.

Starting on Friday (8/13), ESPN+ will be $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year ($5.83/mo.), but you can lock-in their current $59.99 a year ($4.99/mo.) plan for another year.

In addition to NHL out-of-market games, there will be 75 exclusive nationally televised games available on ESPN+, so there is a good chance at least some of your team’s games you will need the service.

How to Save $10 on ESPN+ to Stream NHL.TV

Click “Subscribe to ESPN+ Only”

Choose “Annual Plan”

Complete Check-out

The service also has daily out-of-market MLB games, SEC Football, PGA Tour Live, Wimbledon Tennis, and will bring Monday Night Football to ESPN+ as part of the next NFL rights deal.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), along with exclusive access to content from Bill Barnwell, Zach Lowe, Matthew Berry, Jackie MacMullan, Jeff Passan, Malika Andrews, Kevin Arnovitz, Stephania Bell, Michael Collins, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, Kirk Goldsberry, Alden Gonzalez, Dan Graziano, Baxter Holmes, Dave Schoenfield, Kevin Seifert, Ramona Shelburne, Andre Snellings, Wright Thompson, Seth Wickersham, Brian Windhorst, and Greg Wyshynski.

ESPN+ launched in April 2018 and at the outset included a slate of college sports and international sports leagues. As of March, the streaming service had over 13.8 million subscribers.