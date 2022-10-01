Want to Watch ESPN, ACC Network, SEC Network, Disney Channel, & ABC? Best Alternatives to Stream The Channels

Dish Network and Disney alerted users of a carriage dispute. At 11:59pm on September 30th, Dish and Disney were unable to reach a deal, meaning Sling TV won’t carry 17 Disney-owned channels for the time being.

If you are looking for other ways to watch ACC Network, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, and SEC Network until they return to Sling TV, here are your options with discounts and free trials. Unfortunately, while there is nothing as inexpensive as Sling TV, there are options to watch ESPN and other channels if you’re willing to pay more.

Alternatives to Stream ESPN and Disney Channels

1. DIRECTV STREAM ($69.99)

Just like Sling, DIRECTV STREAM also carries Disney-owned channels. The service also includes local NBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates.

One of the biggest benefits compared to Sling TV, is that they also carry Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, NESN, Altitude, MASN, AT&T SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet, and all of the NBC Sports RSNs (except Philadelphia). In order to get your local RSN, you will need to get for their $89.99 Choice Plan.

In comparison to Sling, you’ll gain Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ESPN, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv. But, they don’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes up to 20 Simultaneous Streams (at-home) and 3 Simultaneous Streams while traveling.

2. Hulu + Live TV ($69.99)

Being owned by Disney, Hulu Live TV has all of Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, SEC Network, and ACC Network. They also include The Disney Bundle in your subscription, meaning you get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu On-Demand for no extra charge.

You’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels, including your local NBC Sports RSN. The service carries ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates in most markets, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

In comparison to Sling TV, you’ll lose AMC, but you’ll gain Disney-owned channels.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. You will lose MLB Network and NBA TV, but they recently added NFL Network to their base plan and offer NFL RedZone as part of Sports Add-on ($10).

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR, which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

3. fuboTV ($64.99)

fuboTV carries many of the same Disney channels as were on Sling TV, including ACC Network, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and SEC Network.

One of the biggest knocks though is that you won’t get A+E (A&E, History, and Lifetime) or Turner Channels (TNT, TBS, and CNN).

In terms of sports, they are one of the only alternatives that carry NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their service (some require their $8 Extra or $11 Sports Plus add-on). They also are the only service that offers a similar multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

For those in Boston, New York, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Seattle they are one of the only streaming services that offer NESN, MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

The service includes a 250 Hour DVR with no expiration, so you can keep the content as long as you like. It comes with there simultaneous streams. You can upgrade to their Elite Bundle ($79.99) which includes 10 simultaneous streams and a 1,000 Hour DVR.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 250 Hour DVR, but can be upgraded to 1,000 DVR Max Streams The service includes 3 Simultaneous Streams, but can be upgraded to 10 streams

4. YouTube TV ($64.99)

YouTube TV is the lone remaining Live TV Streaming Service at $64.99 a month.

With the service, you’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. Last Fall, YouTube TV had a similar carriage dispute with Disney, which lasted for two days. However, they now carry all Disney-owned networks including ABC, ESPN, and Disney Channel.

YouTube TV carries all the Top Cable channels on Sling TV except for A&E, History, and Lifetime, but you will also gain Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ESPN, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

The biggest benefit though, is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

