Warner Bros Delays Release Dates ‘Aquaman 2’, ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam,’ and More; When Can You Expect to Stream Them

Warner Bros. announced a huge reshuffling of its 2022-23 movie release slate, pulling forward “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” while all other movies dropped back, starting with Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which has been moved from this summer to October. “DC League of Super-Pets,” which also features Johnson, will now move from May 20 to “Black Adam’s” previous July 29 date. “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” were pushed from late 2022 into 2023.

Non-DC movies such as “Wonka” starring Timothee Chalamet has been given a hefty delay from March 17, 2023 to Dec. 15. Jason Statham’s shark sequel “Meg 2: The Trench” will arrive in theaters on Aug. 4, 2023.

Just like Disney’s reshuffle of Marvel films in October 2021, HBO Max subscribers will have to wait even longer than theater-goers if they want to watch all the DC action coming to the screen. With these dates now set, and the pandemic seeming to loosen its grip on studio plans, many fans will be hoping that these are the last substantial COVID-19 delays that we see.

Warner Bros.’ movies typically play exclusively in theaters for a minimum of 45 days before they appear on digital platforms. Here are our estimated guesses as to when the films will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Coming to HBO Max in 2022 DC League of Super-Pets July 27, 2022 When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto the Super-Dog must convince a rag-tag shelter pack - Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes. Estimated to stream on HBO Max in mid-September (around September 12, 2022).

Black Adam October 19, 2022 Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Should appear on HBO Max around early December (approximately December 5).

Coming to HBO Max in 2023 Shazam! Fury of the Gods December 16, 2022 The further adventures of crime-fighting superhero Shazam. Even though the movie will appear in theaters in December, 2022, it will likely not appear on HBO Max until late January (maybe January 26, 2023).

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom March 17, 2023 When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Will probably hit the service around the beginning of May (possibly May 1).

The Flash June 23, 2023 The Flash travels back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act which disrupts time significantly. Possibly early August (August 7, 2023).

Meg 2: The Trench August 4, 2023 Mid-September (Around September 18).