Comcast Renews Carriage Deal for WarnerMedia Cable Networks, CNN+ Coming to Xfinity Devices

The longstanding distribution relationship between WarnerMedia and Comcast Cable continues. Today, the two companies announced the renewal of their multi-year carriage agreement to distribute WarnerMedia’s lineup of cable networks to Xfinity TV customers, which includes TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN, and CNN en Español plus on-demand and TVE content.

This will also be the first distribution agreement for CNN+, WarnerMedia’s streaming subscription service that will launch in the first quarter. Comcast has plans to make CNN+ available on its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in 2022.

X1 and Flex customers can access WarnerMedia programming by saying the name of a channel in the Xfinity Voice Remote, or the name of the desired movie/show from the WarnerMedia channels or streaming services like HBO Max.

Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Propositions, Comcast Cable, said, “WarnerMedia has been a terrific partner through the years, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms.”

“We’re so pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Comcast and deliver best-in-class storytelling, essential news, and premium sports to millions of customers,” said Scott Miller, Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs, WarnerMedia. “It’s an exciting time in our industry as we continue putting consumers at the center of where and how they are informed and entertained. Comcast’s position as both a Pay-TV provider and app platform complements our foundational business of linear TV and emerging streaming businesses.”

In 2021, WarnerMedia’s TNT and TBS were ranked the #1 and #2 rated ad-supported cable entertainment networks, respectively, among adults ages 18 through 49 years old. Meanwhile, CNN had its second-most-watched year ever, finishing 2021 as a top-five network in all of cable in all dayparts.

Upon the CNN+ launch, it will feature 8-10 hours of live, daily programming such as the recently announced series, “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico,” along with long-form programming like “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” There will be original, live, on demand and interactive programming, and lots more. Plus, according to a report from Bloomberg, several HBO Max shows will be moving over to the CNN+ platform.