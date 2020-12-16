WarnerMedia Brings HBO Max to PS5 Ahead of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Debut

With the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere right around the corner, WarnerMedia is ensuring HBO Max is available on as many platforms as possible. Starting today, the streaming service will be accessible on the PS5 videogame console, HBO Max announced. Now, gamers have access to over 10,000 hours of curated premium content from across all WarnerMedia brands including HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more.

In addition to Wonder Woman 1984 the exclusive holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, a new Euphoria special episode, Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy film Let Them All Talk, the third season of Summer Camp Island and four-part docuseries Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults also premiere this December.

Just yesterday, WarnerMedia and Comcast announced that HBO Max will be coming to Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, giving Xfinity customers access to HBO Max’s full portfolio of original series and programming on one platform.

Earlier this month, HBO Max joined the list of streaming services doing away with the free trial option. When trying to directly sign-up for HBO Max on their website, it now only gives you the option to subscribe right away.

Though there is no free trial when you try to sign up for the service directly, as of right now, third-party services like Amazon Prime Video Channels, Hulu, and YouTube TV that carry HBO Max are still offering a 7-Day Free Trial. They have also started offering free episodes of certain new Max Originals like “The Flight Attendant” without the need of a subscription.