WarnerMedia Celebrates ‘365 Days of HBO Max’ With Video ‘Thank You’ To Fans

Jeff Kotuby

Thursday officially marks the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch — and WarnerMedia is celebrating their flagship app’s birthday with gratitude towards their subscribers. HBO Max also released a “thank you” reel full of fan videos showing their love for their favorite HBO Max properties:

The company says it has added 11.1 million HBO/HBO Max subscribers over the past year to surpass 44 million in the US (as of the end of Q1,) as well as a 70% increase in audience engagement vs. HBO Go or HBO Now.

hbomax.com

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library. But subscribers also get access to shows that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like original series “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco) and “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick).

You will also get the library of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

Also, starting with Wonder Woman 1984, you will get access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.

The service is $14.99 a month, the same price as HBO and HBO NOW. Those who subscribe to HBO through Amazon, AT&T, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Charter, Altice, Optimum, Suddenlink, Verizon, and Cox will get “Max” content for no additional cost.

You can subscribe for $14.99 a month either directly from HBO, or through partners like Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV Channels, Google Play, Samsung, or select cable companies.

$14.99 / month
hbomax.com

HBO Max has had a nice run in its first year of life, with wins like “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” and “Wonder Woman: 1984” as films that were released straight to the platform to warm receptions from critics and fans alike. The platform is also home to many beloved shows like “South Park,” “Friends,” and “The Sopranos,” as well as new, original series like “The Flight Attendant,” “Raised By Wolves,” and “The Head.” Kids can also enjoy the wide variety of DC Comics and “Looney Tunes”-related content that’s available on the app.

Can HBO Max follow up their strong year one with an equally impressive year two? Moving forward, HBO Max will bring films and shows like “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy,” “In the Heights,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and more to their platform. The superhero movies will no doubt bring eyes to the platform, but outside of that, does HBO Max really have all that much to offer new and existing customers?

They’ll have to bolster their content library to do so, which is happening both in and out of the company. The popular “Harry Potter” films will appear on the platform next month, and, of course, the pending merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery will no doubt add more content to HBO Max.

