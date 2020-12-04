Report: WarnerMedia Exploring Streaming Services For CNN and Entertainment Library

Not only has WarnerMedia decided to bring its 2021 theatrical releases to HBO Max, but it’s considering another big streaming move.

The company may be creating two new streaming services, according to The Information.

The first would be from CNN and launch next year. The second from TBS and TNT, which are strictly entertainment, alongside WB’s extensive film library.

Any CNN platform would be subscription-based, whereas the TBS-TNT option is slated as free. An ad-supported version of HBO Max is expected next year.

While the CNN streamer is in the planning stages, it will reportedly include custom-made shows, such as docs and international fare that hasn’t aired on its cable sister, to ensure its singularity. (Rival Fox News launched the Fox Nation streaming service two years ago. It initially cannibalized the existing network, but has since added new content.)

Part of the push is credited to new CEO Jason Kilar, who believes streaming networks are a bigger priority than traditional cable networks. In fact, given the proliferation of cord-cutting on the cable front, Kilar’s focus is practical economics.

In addition, other major media companies have promoted new streamers, such as Discovery’s new Discovery+. The service will launch on January 4 with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet and Discovery. It will have two tiers: $4.99/ad-supported and $6.99/ad-free.

Disney already has three streamers: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

ViacomCBS is rebranding CBS All Access as Paramount+ in January, while NBCU debuted Peacock nationally in July, with ad-free and ad-supported tiers.