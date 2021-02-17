Cartoon Network & HBO Max to Bring 300 Hours of New Content for Kids This Year

Today, WarnerMedia unveiled a massive content offering to children and families called ‘Redraw Your World.” The expansive content commitment offers over 300 hours of original series, specials, and outside acquisitions that will appear on Cartoon Network and HBO Max starting later this year.

“Redraw Your World” aims to empower all kids to feel comfortable with who they are, embrace their uniqueness and believe in their own ability to impact change,” said Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “The world can be a pretty challenging place at times, but rather than wallowing in the world we’re given, let’s draw the world we want.”

WarnerMedia announced a group of new series greenlights, including three new Ben 10 specials, season four of Craig of the Creek, season 2 of the yet-to-air Gremlins series, Infinity Train: Book Four, Jade Armor, two more seasons of the popular reality TV parody Total Drama Island, and a third season of Victor and Valentino.

Among projects in development are an Amazing World of Gumball movie, a Brady Bunch-esque show called Family Mash-Up, an Adam and Naomi Scott-produced show called Gross Girls, a new Teen Titans spinoff titled The Night Begins to Shine, and Tweety Mysteries, starring the legendary Tweety Bird as a sidekick to a young, mystery-solving tween named Sydney.

Cartoon Network also announced its preschool programming block Cartoonito launching this fall. The brand also made a significant commitment to creating more animation and live-action content that appeals to girls and family co-viewing. Doubling down on the “family viewing” goal, CN will also launch weekend family movie nights with blockbuster features including Gremlins, Happy Feet, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Shazam!, Back to the Future and more.

“The characters, artists and storytellers that make up Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are some of the strongest in the industry,” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “While each studio continues in the footsteps of their own proud legacy, they unite with a shared passion to create programming that will draw in audiences of all ages and be the engine that drives WarnerMedia to the top of the kids and family space.”