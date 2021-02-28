How to Stream All the 2021 Golden Globes Winners

The 2021 Golden Globes are in the books. In keeping with tradition, the show was weird and sloppy and memorable, even if the stage wasn’t surrounded by hundreds of drunk celebrities. (We’re not sure what was going on with Jason Sudeikis, but he probably slept great.)

If you’d like to see the great films and shows honored by the Globes, nearly all are available for streaming. Catch up on these today, since many of these films are now front-runners for the Academy Awards! If you’d like to see the other nominees who didn’t win, we’ve compiled those streaming options here.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Movie Winners

Best Picture – Drama

Nomadland December 26, 2020 A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the Western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm October 23, 2020 14 years after making a film about his journey across the USA, Borat risks life and limb when he returns to the United States with his young daughter, and reveals more about the culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the political elections.

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

The United States vs. Billie Holiday April 1, 2021 The Federal Bureau of Narcotics launches an undercover sting operation against jazz singer Billie Holiday. Andra Day won for her performance as Billie Holiday.

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom November 25, 2020 Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play. Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his role as Levee Green. His widow gave an emotional, powerful acceptance speech in his memory.

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

I Care a Lot February 19, 2021 A court-appointed legal guardian defrauds her older clients and traps them under her care. But her latest mark comes with some unexpected baggage. Rosamund Pike won for her performance as Marla Grayson.

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm October 23, 2020 Sacha Baron Cohen won for his hilarious performance as Borat Sagdiyev.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

The Mauritanian February 17, 2021 A detainee at the U.S military’s Guantanamo Bay detention center is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release. Jodie Foster won for her performance as Nancy Hollander.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah February 12, 2021 Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Daniel Kaluuya won for his portrayal of Fred Hampton.

Best Director

Nomadland December 26, 2020 Chloé Zhao won for directing this Best Drama winner.

Best Screenplay

The Trial of the Chicago 7 September 25, 2020 What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history. Aaron Sorkin won for his screenplay of this Best Drama nominee.

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul December 25, 2020 Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste also won for Best Original Score for this film.

Best Picture - Foreign Language

Minari February 12, 2021 A Korean-American family moves to Arkansas in search of their own American Dream. With the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother, the stability of their relationships is challenged even more in this new life in the rugged Ozarks, testing the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe TV Winners

Best Drama Series

The Crown November 4, 2016 The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny. The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

The Crown November 4, 2016 Josh O’Connor won for his portrayal of Prince Charles in this Best Drama winner.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown November 4, 2016 Emma Corrin won for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in this Best Drama winner.

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek January 13, 2015 Formerly filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira, and their two kids, über-hipster son David and socialite daughter Alexis, suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small depressing town they once bought as a joke.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek January 13, 2015 Catherine O’Hara won for her brilliantly hilarious role as Moira Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy winner.

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way? Jason Sudeikis won for his role as Ted Lasso in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Best Miniseries or TV Film

The Queen’s Gambit October 23, 2020 In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film

I Know This Much Is True May 9, 2020 The parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th century America. Mark Ruffalo won for his portrayals of Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film

The Queen’s Gambit October 23, 2020 Anya Taylor-Joy won for her role as Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon in this Best Miniseries/TV Film winner.

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Film

Small Axe November 15, 2020 An anthology series of five stories looking at the lives of a group of friends and their families in London’s West Indian community from the late 1960s to the early 80s. John Boyega won for his role as Leroy Logan in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Film