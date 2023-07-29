Watch Complete Coverage of NFL Teams Returning to Training Camp with DIRECTV STREAM

The calendar may technically say July, but for NFL diehards the season has already begun. As soon as teams report to training camp, football-addicted fans are filling out their predictions for 53-man rosters and scheduling their fantasy drafts.

For the third consecutive year, fans can tune in to coverage from the NFL and its television partners to celebrate the opening of training camps across the league. Coverage starts on Saturday, July 30, and thanks to the addition of the NFL Network to its channel lineup, DIRECTV STREAM customers can watch every second of the NFL’s “Back Together” weekend!

What is the NFL’s ‘Back Together’ Weekend?

“Training Camp: Back Together Weekend” is a way for the NFL to bring a little pomp and circumstance to its teams hitting the practice field in preparation for another regular season. Coverage will include breaking news, live look-ins with reporters stationed at camps across the country, and analysis. ABC and ESPN will split broadcast duties for “Training Camp: Back Together Weekend” on Saturday, July 29, and coverage will be embedded in special “Sports Center” segments on Sunday, July 30.

Date ABC ESPN Saturday, July 29 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET 9 a.m.-12 noon ET Sunday, July 30 N/A “SportsCenter” at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and 12 midnight

On Monday, July 31, NFL Network will take over coverage of NFL training camps across the league with “Inside Training Camp.” Each day begins at 10 a.m. ET, NFL Network will offer eight hours of coverage and access, interviews with players and coaches, analysis from former players, head coaches, and front office executives, and live reports from reporters stationed at training camp sites.

NFL Network personalities Andrew Siciliano, Rhett Lewis, Colleen Wolfe, and Scott Hanson will cover hosting duties for “Inside Training Camp.” They will be joined by analysts Brian Baldinger, Michael Robinson, Steve Smith Sr., Daniel Jeremiah, David Carr, Maurice Jones-Drew, Steve Mariucci, Bucky Brooks, Marc Ross, Scott Pioli, Pep Hamilton, Leslie Frazier, and David Shaw to provide expert analysis and coverage.

Can You Watch ‘Back Together’ Weekend and ‘Inside Training Camp’ on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best live TV streaming services available because of the balance of sports, entertainment, and news available in every channel package. Its cheapest plan is the Entertainment channel package, which features ABC and ESPN in most major markets across the United States. That means the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” will be available to DIRECTV STREAM customers, so long as they still get their local ABC affiliate.

“Inside Training Camp” on NFL Network is also available to all DIRECTV STREAM customers, as DIRECTV STREAM added NFL Network on July 17 of this year. Users of the Choice plan and above will see NFL Network as part of their everyday channel lineup. If you’re a DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment subscriber, you’ll have to grab the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network for $14.99 per month. The Sports pack features more than 20 channels and will give users access to the NFL RedZone channel once the regular season begins.