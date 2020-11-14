How to Watch Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2020 for Free

No doubt about it, Hallmark Channel is crazy for Christmas. They have 23 brand new Christmas movies for 2020. The first one to debut was Jingle Bell Bride on October 24.

Stream Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2020

When: Oct. 24, 2020 - Dec. 20, 2020

TV: Hallmark

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

They’re releasing two new films every weekend in November, but they really start spinning them out November 21 with nine straight days of new movies! In December, they go back to two new movies each weekend, concluding with Love, Lights, Hanukkah! on December 20.

Every family-friendly holiday tale features a beautiful cast, and you can bet Hallmark will deliver a happy ending! Some of the stars in this year’s crop are Wynonna Judd, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas, Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Rachael Leigh Cook, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will also be releasing 17 original movies of their own this holiday season.

You can see the full schedule of new releases here:

Hallmark Channel also has a huge back-catalog of holiday movies, and the best way to see them is to download the Hallmark Channel Everywhere app.

If you time those Philo and fuboTV trials correctly, you’d have 14 days to use the app for free. But it may be worth splurging for the $20 Philo subscription so you don’t have to rush. Philo also includes 60 channels, so you’re getting more than just Hallmark for your holidays.

With the Hallmark Channel, get ready for an advent calendar full of stories of high school sweethearts, small town families, Christmas Eve miracles, and heartwarming connections. Happy holidays!

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hallmark "Countdown to Christmas" 2020 Schedule

Saturday, October 24

Jingle Bell Bride

Starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

When Jessica (Gonzalo) travels to a remote town in Alaska to track down a rare flower for her wedding client, she becomes smitten with the small town charm and one of its locals (Rowe Jr.)

Sunday, October 25

Chateau Christmas

Starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

A world-class pianist (Patterson) returns home for some much-needed R&R, but an old ex (Macfarlane) uses this time to remind her of the ambitious girl she once was.

Saturday, October 31

One Royal Holiday

Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan

Anna (Osnes) rescues a mother and son during a blizzard, only to learn that they are actually royalty — part of the Royal Family of Galwick, to be exact. She takes this opportunity to show the young prince (Tveit) how to celebrate Christmas the non-royal way.

Sunday, November 1

On the 12th Date of Christmas

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Two game designers use everything that the holidays bring — festive cheer, mistletoe moments, and more — to dream up a scavenger hunt throughout the city.

Saturday, November 7

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Starring Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Maggie (Williams) is gearing up for another Christmas on her own … until an unexpected houseguest (Matter) shows up at her doorstep. She makes the most out of the situation, and even finds comfort in having someone to celebrate with.

Sunday, November 8

Christmas with the Darlings

Starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Right before she moves on from her assistant title, Jessica (Law) helps her boss one last time by caring for his younger brother’s (Marks) orphaned nieces and nephews. In due time, she learns the complications that arise from mixing business with pleasure.

Saturday, November 14

Christmas in Vienna

Starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

While in Vienna for a violin concert, Jess (Drew) rediscovers what made her fall in love with music in the first place, all thanks to a new flame (Elliott).

Sunday, November 15

A Timeless Christmas

Starring Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

Charles (Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 to experience a futuristic Christmas, with the help of his charming tour guide (Cahill).

Saturday, November 21

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Starring Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Just as Vivienne (Schram) is about to accept a new job across the country, she’s reminded that leaving everything she built isn’t necessarily the best way to move forward. The Spirit of Christmas Past (Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Williams-Paisley) show her just that.

Sunday, November 22

The Christmas House

Starring Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder

Phylis (Lawrence) and Bill (Williams) hope that having their two sons at home over the holidays will help them find a way to grow stronger as a family. While there, both sons reveal that they are also struggling with problems of their own.

Monday, November 23

Heart of the Holidays

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier

When Sam (Lengies) returns home, she’s confronted with her past — her high school boyfriend, Noah (Sevier). As they take a walk down memory lane, they remember what’s really important in life.

Tuesday, November 24

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

Starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

Firefighter Kevin (Taylor) is the only thing standing in Erin’s way of planning the best Christmas celebration ever. That means, it’s up to her to win him over to get a celebration-worthy spruce tree from his property.

Wednesday, November 25

Good Morning Christmas!

Starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

When two TV hosts are forced to cozy up to the competition over the holidays, they learn that they have more in common than they thought.

Thursday, November 26

Christmas by Starlight

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell

The days for The Starlight Café are numbered. That is, until Annie (Sustad) meets Williams (Campbell), who works for the development firm looking to demolish the restaurant. He proposes an out-of-the-box idea that forces Annie to consider how low she’s willing to go to save her family’s business.

Friday, November 27

Five Star Christmas

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Lisa (Lenz) is determined to secure a five-star rating for her dad’s bed & breakfast. But when she meets (and falls in love with) a mysterious B&B guest, she’s shocked to learn he’s the travel critic behind the review.

Saturday, November 28

Christmas Waltz

Starring Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church

Avery (Chabert) turns to her dance instructor (Kemp) for guidance after the wedding of her dreams is unexpected cancelled.

Sunday, November 29

If I Only Had Christmas

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

A bright and cheery publicist (Bure) works with a scrooge-like business owner (Christie) and his team of The Wizards of Oz-inspired characters to help a good cause.

Saturday, December 5

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven

Since Michelle (Peete) has plenty of wedding planning her plate, she leans on Hannah (Bernard) to wrap up the launch of the new Evergreen museum. All the while, she begins to question her own future — and if Elliot is really Mr.Right (Cayonne)

Sunday, December 6

Christmas She Wrote

Starring Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Kayleigh (McKellar) is heartbroken to learn that her romance column is canceled right before the holidays. While home with her family, the person who canceled her column (Neal) shows up at her door to tie up loose ends.

Saturday, December 12

Cross Country Christmas

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyson Holt

Lina (Cook) and Max (Holt) face the unexpected when a storm hits, potentially ruining their holiday plans. The two of them are forced to work together to figure out a way home — without taking it out on each other.

Sunday, December 13

Christmas Comes Twice

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

By the looks of it, Emily (Mowry-Housley) has it all: She’s a well-respected newscaster, and loved by many. But in her eyes, she lost the thing that matters most — her first true love (Xavier). A ride on the carousel at the town’s Christmas carnival brings her back in time, giving her a second chance at the love and life she deserves.

Saturday, December 19

A Christmas Carousel

Starring Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Lila (Boston) partners up with the Prince of Marcadia (Bledsoe) to repair the Royal Family’s carousel by Christmas.

Sunday, December 20

Love, Lights, and Hanukkah!

Starring Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner

In the height of the holiday craziness, Christina gets back a DNA test and learns that she’s actually Jewish. This leads her down a path of self-discovery, even finding romance along the way.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Countdown to Christmas" 2020 Schedule

Saturday, October 24

Christmas Tree Lane

Starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

Meg (Witt) is eager to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from demolition, but things get complicated when she discovers that her new beau (Walker) is linked to the demolition-hungry developer.

Sunday, October 25

Deliver by Christmas

Starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Molly (August) worries that she’s falling in love with two different men: Josh (Bailey), a widower who recently moved to town, and one of her clients. But what happens when she discovers that they’re actually the same guy?

Saturday, October 31

Cranberry Christmas

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

A separated couple plays pretend, using their “perfect marriage” to give their town’s Christmas festival a boost. Along the way, they question if rekindled love is possible, or something they should leave in the past.

Sunday, November 1

Holly & Ivy

Starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

Melody (Parrish) decides that the best way to help her terminally-ill neighbor is by adopting her children, Holly and Ivy. But first, she must transform her fixer-upper.

Saturday, November 7

The Christmas Ring

Starring Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

A reporter (Contractor) takes her latest story to heart: While telling the love story behind an antique engagement ring, she turns to the ring owner’s grandson to learn more about his family’s history.

Sunday, November 8

The Christmas Bow

Starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

After an accident halts her dreams of being a professional violinist (Micarelli), she finds ways to heal her body and heart, leading her to an old friend (Rady).

Saturday, November 14

Meet Me at Christmas

Starring Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

Joan takes over the wedding planning duties for her son after his wedding planner quits. Then the bride’s uncle offers to pitch in, which causes the two to grow close.

Sunday, November 15

The Christmas Doctor

Starring Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

Just a week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete) heads to an assignment far from home. There, she meets someone from her past who reveals some life-changing news.

Saturday, November 21

The Angel Tree

Starring Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

A writer (Wagner) is determined to solve the town’s biggest holiday mystery: Who is the person granting all of the wishes on the angel tree? In the process, she reconnects with someone from her childhood (Bryant) who helps her find the answer.

Sunday, November 22

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

After returning home, Sam (Page) catches himself stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (D’Orsay).

Saturday, November 28

USS Christmas

Starring Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven

A local reporter (Lilley) sets sail on a Tiger Cruise over the holidays, where she befriends the naval officer (Donovan) and digs deep into a the ship’s past.

Saturday, December 5

A Little Christmas Charm

Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Holly (Greene) asks an investigative reporter (Penny) to help her track down the owner of a lost charm bracelet before Christmas Eve.

Sunday, December 6

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

Five people are randomly (or possibly, not so randomly) invited to celebrate Christmas at the local inn. Shortly after her arrival, Sarah (Chabert) learns that the guest list may help her — and everyone else, for that matter — learn more about their past.

Saturday, December 12

A Glenbrooke Christmas

Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

Jessica (Reeser) knows this may be her last normal Christmas, so she escapes to a small town for peace and quiet. Things heat up as soon as she meets the town’s fireman (Cupo).

Sunday, December 13

Unlocking Christmas

Starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Kate (Cole) and Kevin (Lund) go on a wild goose chase to figure out who left the mysterious key and holiday riddle on their doorstep — and what it really means.

Saturday, December 19

Swept Up by Christmas

Starring Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening

An antique seller and cleaner can’t agree on how prepare an over-the-top estate for the holiday season. They start at square one, uncovering the home’s hidden treasures … and secrets.

Sunday, December 20

Project Christmas Wish

Starring Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle

Lucy plays Santa all season long, granting wishes and helping families prepare for the holiday. But one little girl’s wish leads her to discover a dream of her own.