 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Halo

Watch the Entire First Episode of ‘Halo’ for Free on YouTube

Lauren Forristal

Not only did Paramount release the premiere episode of “Halo” on its free streaming service Pluto TV yesterday, but the company also released the entire episode on its YouTube channel free of charge. And no, this isn’t an April Fool’s Day joke.

Related: Pluto TV Will Stream ‘Halo’ Premiere for Free This Week

You can watch the the first full episode of “Halo” on YouTube below.

This isn’t the first time that a streaming service has used this tactic of giving out freebie episodes on YouTube in order to garner more subscribers. In fact, Paramount+ also did it with the premiere episode of “Star Trek: Picard” a few years ago, and Netflix animated series “Tuca & Bertie” released its first episode of Season Two on YouTube as well.

On Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. ET, the first episode of “Halo” as well as “Halo: The Series Declassified” aired on Pluto TV’s “Paramount+ Picks.” The premiere will also air today on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. and will continue airing every night until April 6.

New episodes air weekly on Paramount+. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can take advantage of a free 30-day membership.

New subscribers can get a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+.

Check out the trailer for ‘Halo’ and then stream for free on YouTube:

Halo

March 24, 2022

Depicting an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.