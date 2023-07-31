Watch the Next US Women’s National Team World Cup Game for Free with DIRECTV STREAM

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is on! The best female soccer players from across the globe are in Australia and New Zealand, as group stage play continues for the prestigious tournament. The U.S. Women’s National Team is 1-0-1 so far, after defeating Vietnam 3-0 in its opening match before drawing with the Netherlands 1-1 in its second group stage game.

The team’s next matchup vs. Portugal is coming on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and thanks to the time difference it will start during the wee hours of the morning in the U.S. (3 a.m. ET, to be specific). The good news is, the match will be available to stream in its entirety on DIRECTV STREAM, and new customers can even see the match for free!

How to Watch USWNT’s Next World Cup Match vs. Portugal

When: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET TV: Fox, Telemundo

Fox, Telemundo Stream: Watch with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

What Other World Cup Coverage is Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has dozens of games still yet to be played, and hasn’t even reached the knockout stage yet. The games are being split between Fox and FS1 for English-language broadcasts, and Telemundo is handling Spanish-language telecasts of the tournament.

The U.S. Women’s team could become the first squad in history to win three FIFA Women’s World Cups in a row, so stateside fans won’t want to miss a single second of the team’s journey. Fortunately, all three channels which are hosting live World Cup games in 2023 are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Check here to make sure your local Fox affiliate isn’t affected by the DIRECTV-Nexstar retransmission dispute.

Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer a Free Trial for Watching USWNT vs. Portugal?

It does! If you’ve never given DIRECTV STREAM a try before, the service offers a five-day free trial to new customers. That means the game between the USWNT and Portugal on Aug. 1 will be free to watch!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream USWNT World Cup Matches on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.