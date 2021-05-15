How to Watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 15
Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler top off a stacked UFC 262 card that also includes matches featuring Tony Ferguson, Katlyn Chookagian, Edson Barboza, and Ronaldo Souza. Early preliminary matches start at 6PM EST, the mid-card prelims start at 8:00PM EST, and the main card starts at 10:00PM EST on ESPN+ and Hulu.
How to Stream UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler
- When: Saturday, May 15, at 6:00 PM EST (early prelims,) 8:00 PM EST (prelims,) and 10:00 PM EST (main card)
- Streaming: You can watch with ESPN+ or Hulu
UFC 262 will be the first UFC PPV that is available through Hulu as well as ESPN+. Fans subscribed to either the “Disney Bundle” (Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu) or have the ESPN+ add-on through Hulu can purchase UFC 262 without leaving the app.
UFC 262 Background and Fight Card
UFC 262 features no title fights, but features a number of highly-ranked fighters that can challenge for championships in the near future with wins, including the main event fight between #3 ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira and #4 ranked Michael Chandler. This is the first title-less event since UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2.
Here’s the full slate of early prelim, prelim, and main card bouts:
Main Card (10:00 PM EST)
|Weight Class
|Fighter A
|Fighter B
|Lightweight
|Charles Oliveira
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|Tony Ferguson
|Beneil Dariush
|Women’s Flyweight
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Viviane Araújo
|Featherweight
|Shane Burgos
|Edson Barboza
|Catchweight (137 lb)
|Matt Schnell
|Rogério Bontorin
Prelims (8:00 PM EST)
|Weight Class
|Fighter A
|Fighter B
|Middleweight
|Ronaldo Souza
|André Muniz
|Featherweight
|Lando Vannata
|Mike Grundy
|Women’s Flyweight
|Andrea Lee
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Middleweight
|Jordan Wright
|Jamie Pickett
Early Prelims (6:00 PM EST)
|Weight Class
|Fighter A
|Fighter B
|Women’s Flyweight
|Gina Mazany
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Featherweight
|Kevin Aguilar
|Tucker Lutz
|Lightweight
|Christos Giagos
|Sean Soriano