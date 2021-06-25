WB & HBO Max Move Release Dates On Three Major Fall Films, Including ‘Dune’
Warner Bros. has shuffled release dates on three of their major fall titles — included the highly-anticipated science fiction film “Dune”. All three films will still have dual release dates in theaters and on HBO Max.
According to Deadline, with the long-awaited 25th James Bond MGM release “No Time To Die” set to be released on October 8, officials at Warner Bros. have opted to move “Dune” from its scheduled opening date of October 1 to October 22.
Replacing “Dune” on October 1, WB will be releasing the heavily promoted “Sopranos” sequel “The Many Saints of Newark”, which was originally scheduled for September 24.
On the October 1 date, according to Deadline, “Many Saints of Newark” will go up against two family releases — MGM’s “The Addams Family 2” and Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania”.
On the opposite side of the calendar, to make way for “Dune” on October 22, Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” moves up to September 17. The Eastwood flick will compete against Paramount’s “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and Open Road’s “Cop Shop”.
