Weather Channel’s Subscription App Now Available for VIZIO Smart TV Users

Just in time for the dog days of summer, the start of wildfire and hurricane season, and all of your outdoor activities, The Weather Channel is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs. The channel’s subscription streaming app is now available to all VIZIO owners and allows them to customize their viewing experience to focus on the local weather conditions in their area while also watching the channel’s live stream as well as accessing TWC’s on-demand programming library.

The Weather Channel is owned by Allen Media Group (AMG) and launched a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service last year. Customers can opt for the ad-free version of the ap for $1.99 per month or $9.99 per year, or they can upgrade to the Premium Pro plan which is also ad-free and includes access to four-times longer hourly forecasts, extended 15-minute weather details, three-times longer future radars, and a 30-mile lightning map. This plan runs $4.99 monthly and $29.99 annually.

“We are pleased that millions of Vizio users now have access to America’s most trusted news source,” AMG founder and CEO Byron Allen said. “Through this agreement with Vizio, we are able to expand our reach to include millions of Vizio users who can now access personalized weather tracking and best-in-class weather, news and entertainment content on the Weather Channel streaming app.”

No matter which plan subscribers opt for, they will have access to real-time weather news, as well as hourly, daily, and weekly forecasts. All subscribers are able to preselect up to five locations for easy access to the latest weather information, complete with a complete suite of full-screen maps. The app also includes live radar, satellite, alerts, and more, including severe weather alerts.

VIZIO has a host of local news and weather options available to users. Last fall, the Smart TV’s free service Vizio WatchFree+ added Fox Weather to its lineup and local news streamer Local Now also provides weather information for your individual area.